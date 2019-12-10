Annual petroleum production in the US more than doubled from 2008 to 2018

Annual petroleum production in the United States doubled from 6.8 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2008 to 15.3 mmbd in 2018, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Record levels of production began when the 11.8 mmbd in 2014 topped the previous high of 11.3 mmbd from 1970. Each year since 2014 the US produced more than 12 mmdb of petroleum.





Note: Petroleum includes crude oil and natural gas liquids. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, September 2019, Table 3.1.