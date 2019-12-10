Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
EPIC-UCAS Joint Center awards six grants for energy and environmental research in China
Volvo Group Venture Capital invests in Autotech Ventures

Annual petroleum production in the US more than doubled from 2008 to 2018

10 December 2019

Annual petroleum production in the United States doubled from 6.8 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2008 to 15.3 mmbd in 2018, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Record levels of production began when the 11.8 mmbd in 2014 topped the previous high of 11.3 mmbd from 1970. Each year since 2014 the US produced more than 12 mmdb of petroleum.

EAA1808B-6AFC-4609-A3A2-80C0313A6540

Note: Petroleum includes crude oil and natural gas liquids. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, September 2019, Table 3.1.

Posted on 10 December 2019 in Market Background, Oil | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)