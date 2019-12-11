Baojun reveals images of its latest NEV

In China, Baojun showed the first images of its newest new energy vehicle (NEV). The new model, the name of which will be revealed later, inherits Baojun’s new “interstellar” geometry design language.





Its avant-garde split body design and two-tone exterior have a futuristic look intended to appeal to younger consumers.

The hui (回) character shape of the front bumper echoes the pattern of radar waves, making the vehicle highly recognizable while hinting at the intelligent technology inside.

The bottom of the doors are made from scratch-proof material. Their flat styling expresses a full sense of technology. The hidden door handles and cruciform wheel design add to the model’s attractiveness while reducing wind resistance—a major advantage for any NEV.

Baojun’s continued introduction of NEVs (which also include the E100 and E200 electric vehicles) complements the growth of its advanced intelligent family of vehicles featuring conventional powertrains.

Baojun is a marque owned by the GM-SAIC joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile.