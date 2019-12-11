FCA joins Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network to help build a more ethical EV supply chain

FCA has joined the Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN), an industry collaboration using blockchain technology to support sustainable, responsible sourcing and production practices from mine to market.

Built on the IBM Blockchain Platform and assured by RCS Global Group, the RSBN is on track to become commercially operational by spring 2020. Simultaneously, FCA will work with RSBN to launch a global audit and trace of cobalt in its supply chain.

Traceability and mapping of raw materials are needed to mitigate more efficiently and preemptively unethical practices that threaten the future for the communities where the raw materials are sourced.

Our commitment to the responsible procurement of raw materials is vital to the integrity and sustainability of our supply chain, especially as our electrification strategy ramps up. Embarking on this journey together with technology and industry leaders will propel our ability to have visibility into artisanal and small-scale mines, allowing us to better manage the social and environmental impacts of our business. —Carl Smiley, Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer, FCA

FCA intends to launch more than 30 electrified nameplates by 2022, and the consortium will help enable a responsible supply chain of cobalt, which is used in lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles.

RSBN is building an open, industry-wide blockchain platform to trace responsibly produced minerals from source through to end product, with RCS Global assessing each participating entity against responsible sourcing requirements set by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and industry bodies. RSBN participants include Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Group, Volvo, LG Chem and Huayou Cobalt.

FCA recently contributed to the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Foundation Upstream Due Diligence Smelter Fund to help enable smelters and refiners to partially offset the costs of on-the-ground due diligence activities, in line with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) due diligence guidelines. The Foundation supports the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), of which FCA is a member.

The company also uses and teaches suppliers the OECD 5-Step Framework for Upstream and Downstream Supply Chains, which provides a common and foundational tool to help solidify responsible sourcing practices and decisions made throughout our supply chain. FCA requires that suppliers and their sub-suppliers adhere to all applicable global laws and regulations.