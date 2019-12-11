KLM purchases Neste SAF for flights out of Schiphol

KLM has purchased sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for flights out of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The sustainable fuel is produced by Neste from used cooking oil and will reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil kerosene.

This purchase marks the first time the fuel will be supplied using the existing infrastructure at Schiphol. Furthermore, Neste is joining KLM’s Corporate BioFuel Program. In doing so, Neste will reduce the CO 2 emissions of its own business travel on KLM flights by 100%.

Using sustainable aviation fuel is currently one of the most effective ways to reduce coo2 emissions in the airline industry. Owing largely to the companies taking part in the KLM Corporate BioFuel Program, we have been able to make this purchase, giving a further impulse to the consistent production of SAF. —KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers

The quantity of SAF will be blended with fossil fuel and is certified according to the conventional specification for aviation fuel (ASTM), meeting the same quality and safety requirements. The blend will be supplied to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and is being treated completely as a drop-in fuel using the existing conventional fuel infrastructure, pipeline, and storage and hydrant system.

KLM only sources sustainable aviation fuels based on waste and residue feedstocks that significantly reduce the CO 2 footprint and do not have a negative impact on food production or the environment. The sustainability of the chain is ensured through certification by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC+) and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB).

This volume is additional to the existing supply from Los Angeles to bridge the period towards the opening of the SAF production plant which is to be built in Delfzijl, Netherlands in 2022. This plant which is being developed by support of KLM along with industry partners will supply 75,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel a year to KLM.

In the US and Europe, Neste’s renewable jet fuel annual capacity is currently 100,000 tons. With further production expansion on the way, Neste will have the capacity to produce more than 1 million tonnes of renewable jet fuel globally by 2022.