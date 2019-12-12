California Energy Commission approves first local energy efficiency standards that go beyond 2019 statewide requirements

The California Energy Commission (CEC) approved six applications for local energy ordinances that exceed statewide requirements of the 2019 Building Energy Efficiency Standards.

There is a clear mandate to decarbonize our energy systems and our economy. At the state level, we should partner with, learn from, and support local jurisdictions who develop innovative solutions to improve the energy performance of their communities. —

The ordinances focus on building decarbonization—the strategic lowering of climate-changing emissions from buildings—including five that move toward building electrification. Local ordinances approved include the following requirements:

City of Menlo Park – New residential construction must use electric space and water heating, but may use gas cooking and fireplaces. New nonresidential construction must be all-electric and install solar generation. Allows for some exceptions, on a case-by-case basis.

Cities of San Jose, San Mateo, and Santa Monica; County of Marin – New buildings that include natural gas are required to be more energy efficient than all-electric buildings.

City of West Hollywood – New buildings and major modifications must include either solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, or a vegetative roof, and larger buildings must have additional energy and water efficiency measures.

Since 1978, California has repeatedly updated statewide minimum building energy efficiency standards as required by state law. After each update, many local jurisdictions have taken advantage of unique authority that allows for the adoption of standards exceeding the state minimum. Historically, such local ordinances have served as a bellwether for statewide standards, providing a place to test market readiness, drive innovation, and bring down the cost of efficient building technologies.

Adoption of local standards has gained momentum over time. The 2010 update to CalGREEN—the state’s standards for green buildings—sparked the adoption and approval of two dozen local ordinances between 2010 and 2011. However, this new wave of local standards with a focus on decarbonization is unprecedented in the state’s history.

The 2019 standards take effect 1 January 2020. Statewide standards focus on four key areas: smart residential photovoltaic systems; updated and cost effective insulation standards; residential and nonresidential ventilation requirements to ensure healthy indoor air quality; and nonresidential lighting updates to take advantage of the rapid improvement in LED lighting technology.

The CEC also approved the 2019 California Energy Efficiency Action Plan, which addresses building energy efficiency, efficiency in the industrial and agricultural sectors, barriers to energy efficiency for low-income and disadvantaged communities, and using efficiency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in buildings.