Primus Green Energy, partner commission FEED study on new GTL plant; gasoline the end product

Primus Green Energy Inc., along with a global petrochemical company as a joint venture partner, has commissioned a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) study with IHI E&C International Corporation for a first of its kind natural gas-to-gasoline plant in Texas.

The proposed joint venture plant will be a scaled-up version of Primus’s demonstration plant in New Jersey, which has safely and successfully produced methanol and gasoline. Underpinning the project is Primus’s patented STG+ technology, which has been validated through more than 10,000 hours of operation. The proposed Texas plant will consume 28 MMcf/d of natural gas and produce 2,800 bbl/d of gasoline.

The FEED study is expected to conclude mid-2020.

Primus is pleased to join forces with a strategic, large partner with significant experience in natural gas derivatives. We expect to follow this first project with several others in North America and prospectively worldwide. —Steven Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Primus

With STG+® technology at its core, Primus’ Gas-to-Gasoline system is simple to operate and is not labor intensive. It produces high-quality gasoline or diluent directly from a wide range of hydrocarbon gas types. Unlike large stick-built units, our modular gasoline units are uniquely designed to be cost-effective at scales as small as 500 barrels per day (bpd) and the catalysts used have a lifetime >5 years.

The Primus Gas-to-Gasoline STG+ system takes place in a continuous gas-phase closed loop, with no intermediate condensation steps.

Steam Methane Reforming. Natural gas or other hydrocarbon gas reacts with steam at a high temperature and pressure to produce syngas (H 2 , CO and CO 2 ).

Syngas-to-Gasoline. A series of catalytic fixed-bed reactors convert the syngas into gasoline and water via methanol and dimethyl ether intermediates.

Liquid/Gas Separation. The products are cooled and condensed. The gasoline product is sent to storage; the water is reused to make steam for the reformer; and the unconverted gas is recycled, with a portion being used to fuel the reformer.





IHI E&C is an experienced contractor with directly relevant past projects in gas-to-liquids (GTL) and Steam Methane Reforming technology.

Koch Modular Process Systems, a world leading supplier of modular plants to the chemical industry, has collaborated with Primus over the past number of years in the optimization of this technology.