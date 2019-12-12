Enlarged 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs offer diesel option

Chevrolet unveiled the new 2021 Tahoe and Suburban. Each is enlarged, and redesigned to offer the most interior space of any SUV, exclusive technologies and features, and the best driving dynamics in the full-size segment.





The new SUVs combine the strongest aspects of Chevrolet’s new full-size truck architecture with entirely new systems tailored to the needs of today’s SUV drivers and passengers. These changes result in:

Technologies to optimize performance and efficiency, including the all-new 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel engine. Updated V-8 gasoline engines with Dynamic Fuel Management include the available 6.2L V-8 offering best-in-class 420 horsepower. All engines are coupled with a standard 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button electronic shift.

Class-leading interior space. Sixty-six percent more cargo room behind the third row for Tahoe, and 19% more maximum cargo space behind the first row for Suburban: both best-in-class. Ten additional inches (254 mm) of third-row legroom for Tahoe.

Improved driving dynamics. The most advanced suspension in the segment, with an independent rear suspension paired with available Magnetic Ride Control and first-in-class Air Ride Adaptive Suspension. A new Air Ride Adaptive Suspension offers load leveling at all four corners of the vehicle, and up to 4 inches (102 mm) of ride-height adjustment.

Thirty safety and driver convenience features , highlighted by standard Automatic Emergency Braking and new features, including HD Surround Vision and Rear Pedestrian Alert.

Best-in-class nine camera views and new trailering features designed to help improve the driver’s experience and confidence, including trailer profiles, trailer tire pressure/temperature monitoring and Side Blind Zone Alert for trailering.

A 5.3L V-8 rated at 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) is standard on LS, LT, Z71, RST and Premier models; and a 6.2L V-8 rated at 420 horsepower (313 kW) is standard on High Country. Both feature industry-first Dynamic Fuel Management technology, with more than 12 modes of cylinder deactivation that are designed to optimize engine efficiency across a broad range of driving conditions, including when towing a trailer.

The engines also feature automatic stop/start technology, direct injection and variable valve timing.

The optional Duramax 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel is available on all models except Z71. It is a clean-sheet engine design developed for full-size truck and SUV applications.





The Duramax is rated at 277 horsepower (207 kW) and a strong 460 lb-ft (623 N·m) of torque. No full-size SUV competitor offers a diesel engine. It is expected to give the new SUVs some of the highest fuel economy ratings in the segment.

Highly durable materials make up the 3.0L Duramax’s critical components, including iron cylinder liners within the aluminum engine block, a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods, and blended silicon/aluminum pistons for greater heat resistance and reduced expansion.

The Tahoe and Suburban are based on a new architecture featuring an independent rear suspension and longer wheelbase. The new architecture targeted improvements central to the needs of full-size SUV customers, including passenger accommodations, cargo capacity, driving dynamics and exterior proportions.

The longer wheelbase and new chassis systems create greater ride smoothness, particularly on uneven pavement and unpaved surfaces, with improved handling. The vehicles’ load floors are significantly lower, providing a more natural seating position and a remarkable gain of 10 inches (254 mm) of third-row legroom, with big increases in cargo space.

Already the US’ best-selling full-size SUV, accounting for more than 25% of the segment, the redesigned, fifth-generation 2021 Tahoe features substantially more usable space. With a 4.9-inch (125 mm) longer wheelbase and a 6.7-inch (169 mm) increase in overall length compared to the current model, Tahoe offers 40% more third-row legroom and 66% greater cargo volume behind the third row. The space gain is achieved efficiently; while maximum cargo room increases 30%, Tahoe’s overall length increased less than 4%. The 2021 Tahoe offers 25% more cargo room behind the third-row seat than the 2020 Ford Expedition (20.9 cubic feet).

With a 4.1-inch (105 mm) increase in the wheelbase and a lower cargo floor, the new Suburban has the most passenger and cargo space of any SUV. Legroom increases for both the second- and third-row passengers, and maximum cargo volume expands 19% while Suburban’s overall length increases less than 1% to 225.7 inches (5.73 meters).

Because trailering is important to many full-size SUV customers, the new Tahoe and Suburban include new trailering technologies pioneered by the Silverado pickups. A Max Trailering package is available and includes a high-capacity radiator and cooling fan, an integrated trailer brake controller, a Hitch Guidance with Hitch View feature and the Chevrolet trailering app. Tahoe and Suburban drivers will have up to nine camera views—more than any competitive full-size SUV.

The available features are designed to help improve the trailering experience with easier hitching using rear camera guidelines, bolstering confidence when towing a trailer. Additional features include a trailering app with trailer profiles, trailer tire pressure and temperature monitoring and Side Blind Zone Alert for trailering.

The independent multilink rear suspension fundamentally transforms the driving dynamics of the Tahoe and Suburban, allowing each rear wheel to handle road conditions separately to dramatically enhance ride quality, steering responsiveness and overall driver control, compared to the previous live axle design.

Tahoe and Suburban’s new multilink independent rear suspension, which is composed of three lateral arms, a large longitudinal arm, coil springs and a robust stabilizer bar, offers the ride sophistication and isolating characteristics typically associated with smaller vehicles, but scaled for the superior capability requirements of full-size SUVs.

The Air Ride Adaptive Suspension is available on High Country and Z71 models and delivers automatic load-leveling and ride-height adjustment. The ride-height can adjust up to 4 inches (101 mm). In highway driving, the system automatically lowers the ride height ¾-inch (19 mm) to improve aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. A driver-selectable setting lowers the suspension 2 inches (51 mm) to aid passenger entry and exit when the vehicle is parked. Drivers can also raise the body for additional ground clearance when driving off-road by 1 inch (25 mm) at low speeds in 4WD HI, and an additional 1 inch (25 mm) at lower speeds in 4WD LO.

Tahoe and Suburban feature one of the industry’s most sophisticated chassis technologies in Magnetic Ride Control, which is standard on Premier and High Country, and available on Z71. It is one of the fastest-reacting damping systems in the industry, using sensors to continually “read” the road and alter the damping rate of the shocks almost instantly. It reacts much faster than traditional shock absorbers to reduce bouncing, body roll and vibrations that can often resonate in a large SUV.

The 2021 Tahoe and Suburban go on sale in mid-2020 in North America, joining the new Silverado and Silverado HD to completely redesign Chevrolet’s full-size truck and SUV lineup within 24 months.