BYD secures Europe’s largest single order for electric buses to date: 259 eBuses for Keolis

BYD has secured the largest single order to date for full battery-electric buses in Europe in a deal with Keolis Nederland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of global public transport provider, Keolis. The landmark order comprises 259 BYD eBuses scheduled for programmed delivery from next summer.





For Keolis Nederland, BYD’s 8.7-meter midi bus, 12-meter and new 13-meter eBus models will enter service from the end of 2020 on routes throughout the Netherlands’ IJssel-Vecht region, including front-line operations in the municipalities of Zwolle, Apeldoorn and Lelystad.

BYD’s 13-meter model is equipped with upgraded battery technology to provide extended range and city-to-city capability. The majority of the Keolis order comprises 206 of BYD’s best-selling 12-meter model, all of which will be equipped with pantographs.

This is a momentous occasion for BYD and also represents a huge commitment to electric mobility since it becomes the largest European fleet ever switched to electric at one time. —BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho

The deal was reached following close cooperation between Keolis and BYD to devise a demanding whole-life package which delivers a total transport solution and takes into account operational needs and passenger comfort requirements.

This latest order follows a number of recent significant deals for BYD with major public transport operators across Europe, further reinforcing BYD’s position in Europe where it has made deliveries and taken orders in nearly 60 cities and more than 10 countries, to-date totaling more than 1,200 electric buses.

In 2016, the Dutch minister of Traffic and Infrastructure signed a covenant which aims to reduce emissions, such as CO 2 , NO x and PM by 2025. Keolis has surpassed this target by operating almost emission-free straight from the start of the concession.

The Keolis order further underlines BYD’s position as the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, after last month’s order from public transport operator, TransMilenio SA, in the Columbian capital of Bogotá to supply 379 eBuses scheduled to enter service in September 2020.