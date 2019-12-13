California, 7 states and DC commit to faster transition to zero-emission trucks and buses; next step is formal agreement

California is joining with seven other states and the District of Columbia in committing to develop an action plan to put hundreds of thousands more zero-emission trucks and buses on their roads and highways.

The partners will present a proposed memorandum of understanding to the governors of the states and the mayor of the District of Columbia for consideration in the summer of 2020.

The Statement of Intent comes as the California Air Resources Board (ARB) holds its first meeting to consider a proposed Advanced Clean Trucks regulation that would establish sales and reporting requirements for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The board is expected to consider the first-of-its-kind regulation for adoption next year.

Trucks are increasingly a major contributor to air pollution nationwide, but especially in our cities where they are among the largest sources of toxic emissions in vulnerable neighborhoods. We need to design a regulatory program that gets to the heart of this problem. We will move farther faster in partnership with other states who share the same commitment to cleaning up trucks and protecting public health. —CARB Chair Mary D. Nichols

States joining with California on the effort to accelerate deployment of zero-emission trucks and buses are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

This new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle collaborative effort will also be implemented through the ZEV Task Force and facilitated by NESCAUM. It will pursue similar coordinated action with industry and stakeholders to identify and address cost, fueling infrastructure, and other barriers.

New technology developments in the medium- and heavy-duty sector are making zero emission public transit and school buses commercially viable, as well as in a growing number of other applications, such as delivery vans and garbage and utility service vehicles. The signatory states are already working to expand the market for MHD ZEVs.

California has invested nearly $1 billion in cap-and-trade proceeds into a variety of demonstration and pilot projects to accelerate and promote the commercialization of zero- and near-zero medium and heavy duty trucks and buses. Companies with large fleets, including Pepsico and FedEx, are partners in these initiatives, along with a broad range of other technology partners.

Other participating states are providing incentives for zero emitting freight trucks, transit buses and school buses; introducing electric shuttle and urban buses into transit fleets; allocating Volkswagen settlement funds toward medium- and heavy-duty vehicle electrification; and piloting innovative approaches such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) electric school buses.