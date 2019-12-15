SAL Heavy Lift first to equip vessels with new hydrogen / methanol injection technology

SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Harren & Partner Group and one of the world’s leading carriers specialized in sea transport of heavy lift and project cargo, is the first shipping company in the world to adopt a new hydrogen/methanol technology to its fleet. With significant emission reductions in terms of CO 2 , SO x , NO x and other particles, the injection technology developed by FUELSAVE GmbH paves the way for making shipping greener and more energy efficient.

After more than four years of close cooperation, testing and development between SAL and FUELSAVE GmbH, alongside project stakeholders EcoTune Marine, Clas- sification Society DNV GL as RO for Antigua and Barbuda flag, Carl Baguhn, MAN Energy solutions, M.A.C. System Solutions, AVL and the flag state administration of Germany, the new and advanced FS MARINE+ hydrogen / methanol injection solution is now entering the next stage of validation, after which it will find its way to six SAL vessels as a permanent installation.

The FS MARINE+ system uses an intelligently controlled hydrogen syngas generator and injector that combines a proprietary gas injection with other efficiency enhancement processes such as a specific water methanol injection to increase combustion efficiency, leading to a cleaner and cooler combustion, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

By injecting an onboard-generated proprietary hydrogen-based synthesis gas with methanol into the engine under approved and tested security mechanisms, the system improves the combustion efficiency.

Due to the higher energy potential of the gas mix, the ignition takes place earlier and the fuel is being burned more complete providing more energy with a more efficient combustion.

Simultaneously the operating temperature is decreased on the heat-bearing parts of the combustion process.





SAL has always been a frontrunner when it comes to innovation and we are dedicated to make shipping more efficient and cleaner by using technologies that creates a long-lasting effect. We have tested a prototype on a generator engine of our MV Annette over more than two years with very convincing results. The FS MARINE+ system not only achieved significant fuel savings, but also emission and air pollution reductions which was verified by 3rd parties both during field trials and in laboratory tests. —Sebastian Westphal, CTO of SAL Heavy Lift

With this system we are driving the clean fuel transition with a high impact solution. It can optimize the energy consumption and the environmental impact significantly irrespective of what fuel type you operate your vessel with. Thus, it is applicable with MDO, MGO, HFO, LSFO as well as LNG. We are looking forward together with SAL to take a lead in supporting the shipping industry in its efforts to become more environmentally sustainable. —Marc Sima, CEO of FUELSAVE GmbH

The FS MARINE+ generator has proven to make average reductions of 10% less CO 2 , 15% less SO x , 30-80% less NO x and 40% less particle emissions.

SAL’s MV Trina is the first vessel to be retrofitted with the FS MARINE+ system in Q1 2020. Following a successful system integration on MV Trina, five more vessels will follow.





MV Trina with Gottwald cranes.

MV Trina is a type 176 vessel, deadweight 12,000 t. The vessel, 151.67m in overall length, has a top speed of 20 knots.