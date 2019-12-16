DENSO and NTT Communications start validating vehicle security operation center technology for connected cars

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 December 2019

DENSO Corporation (DENSO) and NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com) will begin validating their jointly developed Vehicle Security Operation Center (V-SOC) technology for monitoring and analyzing vehicle’s security status from January 2020. The two companies are creating the technology to realize resilient security solutions for connected cars.

Novel automotive technologies and solutions are continuously appearing, utilizing ICT technology. Concurrently, cyberattacks are growing more sophisticated and stealthy. Thus, cybersecurity in connected car is becoming paramount. Connected cars need security technology that can swiftly detect and analyze cyberattacks and then seamlessly provide the appropriate support according to the situation.

Since 2017, DENSO and NTT Com have been developing V-SOC technology to detect cyberattacks and identify the affected area by the cyberattacks based on analysis of data, which are output from a vehicle’s security systems. In this research, the two companies have studied how to improve the safety and availability of connected cars and enable quick security responses by using V-SOC technology that can provide appropriate support as the situation demands.

The two companies will start to validate V-SOC technology in a test environment to realize resilient security solution for connected cars. Different types of cyberattacks will be conducted on test vehicles to see how effectively the V-SOC detects these attacks and analyzes the affected area by the cyberattacks. V-SOC technology will be improved by repeatedly responding to various forms of cyberattacks.

  • DENSO will provide information security, vehicle communication, and data analysis technologies used in in-vehicle systems, connected cars, and MaaS development.

  • NTT Com will use its technology related to networks, cloud computing, and managed security services (e.g., IT-SOC). Moreover, the latest security technology of the NTT Group will be fully leveraged, including analysis technology of NTT Security and research results of NTT Secure Platform Laboratories.

