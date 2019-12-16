UC San Diego launches Institute for Materials Discovery and Design

The University of California San Siego (UCSD) has formed the San Diego Institute for Materials Discovery and Design, a joint initiative of the Jacobs School of Engineering and Division of Physical Sciences at UCSD. Shirley Meng, Zable Professor of NanoEngineering, will serve as director of the Institute; Michael Sailor, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, will serve as co-director.

The institution’s goal is to position UC San Diego as the recognized global academic leader in nanoscale and quantum materials design and discovery. The Institute will apply data analytics and machine learning together with rapid materials synthesis and multi-scale characterization in order to accelerate the discovery, design, synthesis and evaluation of novel functional materials. Application areas include energy systems, electronics, information technology, telecommunications, space systems and medicine.

The Institute will build on UC San Diego resources such as the Nano3 Facility and the San Diego Supercomputer Center. In addition, the campus-wide Materials Science and Engineering Graduate Program will be an important part of the Institute.

This program, which is administered by the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MAE) Department under the leadership of MAE Professor Prabhakar Bandaru, already includes more than 90 participating faculty from the departments of MAE, Structural Engineering, Bioengineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, NanoEngineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, as well as the School of Medicine and Division of Biological Sciences.

The San Diego Institute for Materials Discovery and Design will initially focus on several important initiatives, including: