DOE: US transportation sector consumed 1.4 quadrillion Btu of fuel made from biomass in 2018; ~5%

17 December 2019

Of the 28.4 quadrillion Btu (quads) of energy consumed by the US transportation sector in 2018, 1.4 quads (4.9%) were produced from biomass, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Fuel ethanol made up 81.4% of biomass-based transportation fuels in 2018, followed by biodiesel (17.1%) and other (1.5%).

Note: The “other” category includes fuel blending components produced from renewable sources that meet the requirements of advanced biofuels. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, September 2019, Tables 10.2b and 2.5.

