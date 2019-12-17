DOE to issue a funding opportunity announcement on H2@Scale new markets

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a Notice of Intent (NOI) to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) to advance innovations that will build new markets for H2@Scale. (Earlier post.) H2@Scale supports innovations to produce, store, transport, and utilize hydrogen across multiple sectors, covering collaborations between various industry stakeholders and national laboratories.

The initial H2@Scale FOA, released by EERE in FY19, focused on enabling R&D for hydrogen production, transport, and storage, as well as first-of-kind pilot demonstrations of integrated systems with on-site nuclear power and multiple renewable energy sources.





The keys to continued advancement of H2@Scale are scaling up affordable hydrogen production and developing new uses for hydrogen, to grow the overall market size and develop technology that integrates hydrogen into the energy system.

Potential topics under the FOA include:

Electrolyzer Manufacturing R&D. This potential area would advance large-scale electrolyzer manufacturing in the US, focusing on manufacturing R&D to produce advanced components and systems for multi-megawatt-scale electrolyzers at high production volumes to lower hydrogen production costs. The R&D would be executed in collaboration with DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) and would enable large-scale domestic electrolyzer manufacturing focused on reducing the cost of megawatt- and gigawatt-scale electrolyzers for diverse end uses. Advanced Carbon Fiber for Compressed Hydrogen and Natural Gas Storage Tanks. This potential area, coordinated with AMO and the Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), would focus on R&D to reduce the cost of hydrogen and natural gas storage tanks through development of low-cost, high-strength carbon fiber (CF). Projects would seek to achieve targeted high-strength CF properties progressing from small, laboratory-scale to industry relevant scales. Applicants would be highly encouraged to partner with Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s (ORNL) Carbon Fiber Technology Facility (CFTF) on the conversion optimization of precursor fibers to CF. Fuel Cell R&D for Heavy-Duty Applications. This potential area may include two focus areas to advance fuel cells for emerging heavy-duty applications relevant to trucks, marine, rail, and data centers, as well as enable competitive domestic fuel cell system development. One potential focus area would develop membranes for heavy-duty applications, focusing on higher temperature operation (up to 120 °C) and enhanced durability (over 6x increase to meet 25,000 hour target), while meeting performance and cost needs. Another potential focus area would be R&D to enable advanced low-cost, domestically manufactured stacks and systems for applications such as trucks, rail, marine, and data centers. H2@Scale New Markets R&D—HySteel. This potential area would enable the use of hydrogen in steel manufacturing/iron refining applications, aligned with FCTO and H2@Scale priorities for fostering new markets for hydrogen. R&D may include improving the kinetics of emerging approaches for hydrogen use as a reductant, addressing thermal optimization, materials issues and systems challenges, and foundational R&D on early stage approaches such as the use of hydrogen plasmas. Applicants ideally would propose a “center of excellence” approach which would involve a team of multiple partners from industry and/or academia, including national labs if appropriate, to advance concepts that could enable a pilot scale demonstration in future years. H2@Scale New Markets Demonstrations. This potential area may include two focus areas to develop first-of-a-kind demonstrations in emerging new markets for hydrogen, aligned with H2@Scale priorities. Work funded would include integrated systems to demonstrate hydrogen production, delivery, dispensing, storage, and utilization, tailored to new applications. One potential demonstration area would jumpstart the emerging market opportunity for hydrogen and fuel cells in the maritime sector that could include the integration of applications such as marine vessels, drayage and shipyard trucks, cargo lift trucks, cranes, shore power for marine vessels, large-scale energy transport/hydrogen export, or other industrial applications. Another potential area would demonstrate fuel cell systems for primary and/or backup power at data centers at a scale relevant to enable this new market (e.g. up to 2 MW). Training and Workforce Development for Emerging Hydrogen Technologies. This potential area would create cohesive, strategic, and well-coordinated regional efforts to develop the skills necessary for supporting the growing hydrogen and fuel cell market. Material would be developed and disseminated to address key issues such as safety, codes, standards, maintenance, and certification. Ideally, this area of interest would result in projects which pave the way for future efforts to foster a competent and skilled workforce for the emerging industry.

EERE envisions awarding multiple financial assistance awards in the form of cooperative agreements. The estimated period of performance for each award will be approximately 1-5 years.