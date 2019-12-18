Northeast States, DC release proposal for regional plan to cut emissions and invest in clean transportation

The bipartisan group of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic jurisdictions that make up the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) have invited public input on a new draft proposal for a regional program to establish a cap on green house gas emissions from transportation fuels and to invest millions annually to achieve additional benefits through reduced emissions, cleaner transportation, healthier communities, and more resilient infrastructure.





The draft Memorandum of Understanding builds on a program framework made public on 1 October 2019. The Draft MOU includes:

Program goals and schedule

Elements of a Model Rule

Investments & Equity

Regional Organization

Program Monitoring and Review

Beginning with the initial regional base annual CO 2 emission budgets for 2022, the regional base annual CO 2 emission budgets are to decline by an amount per year to be set in the final MOU.

The final MOU is expected in the Spring of 2020, following additional public input and analysis. At that time each of the 12 TCI states and the District of Columbia will decide whether to sign the final MOU and participate in the regional program, which could be operational by 2022.

People and organizations provided extensive feedback on the earlier draft framework in more than 1,200 submissions to TCI’s online portal, as well as in public engagement sessions organized in individual states. The Draft MOU released today has been informed by that input and incorporates additional details on the goals and mechanics of such a program.

TCI jurisdictions are also sharing initial projections of the potential economic and public health benefits such a program would unlock region-wide. The TCI jurisdictions have conducted economic modeling to evaluate various options for a program that caps and reduces global-warming carbon dioxide emissions from combustion of gasoline and on-road diesel fuel by up to 25% compared to 2022 levels over 10 years.

The transportation sector is currently responsible for more than 40% of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions in the region, and soot and smog from cars and trucks are major contributors to lung disease and other health problems region-wide, particularly in low income communities.

Preliminary modeling estimates that by 2032, the proposed program could yield monetized annual public health benefits of as much as $10 billion, including more than 1,000 fewer premature deaths, and more than 1,300 fewer asthma symptoms annually region-wide, among other safety and health benefits.

The associated auction of pollution allowances under the proposal is projected to generate up to nearly $7 billion annually that participating jurisdictions could invest in solutions to further reduce pollution and to improve transportation choices for rural, urban and suburban communities. Each participating jurisdiction will decide how to invest the auction proceeds to support TCI program goals.

TCI jurisdictions encourage people, companies, organizations, and communities to provide their input on the modeling findings and draft MOU to inform the final program design. Feedback is welcomed on all aspects of a potential program, and TCI jurisdictions are highlighting specific topics on which public input is of particular interest. Those topics include:

What factors should TCI jurisdictions consider when setting the starting level and the trajectory for a regional cap on carbon dioxide emissions from transportation fuels?

How should the compliance period be structured to provide needed flexibility, while ensuring environmental integrity?

What factors should TCI jurisdictions consider when designing mechanisms for managing uncertainty regarding future emissions and allowance prices?

All interested parties are asked to provide their input by 28 February 2020.