Mercedes-Benz initially offering electric eSprinter as a panel van

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter (earlier post) is intended to cover the broadest possible range of use in urban logistics. It is initially being offered as a panel van and a permissible gross mass of 3500 kilograms. Its maximum loading volume is 10.5 m3, the same as for the Sprinter with a combustion engine.





As with the entry-level diesel engine, the electric drive in the eSprinter drives the front wheels with an output of 85 kW and a torque figure of up to 295 N·m. A flexible payload and battery concept allow adaptation to individual needs for practical use.

The range with a utilizable battery capacity of 47 kWh (installed: 55 kWh) is 168 kilometers (104.4 miles) with a maximum load of 891 kilograms. A second battery option takes into account other priorities in the use parameters: the configuration with a utilizable capacity of 35 kWh (installed: 41 kWh) allows a range of 115 kilometers (71.5 miles). In turn, the maximum load rises to 1045 kilograms.

The integrated quick-charge function also ensures flexibility; around 80% of the energy can be recharged within 30 minutes. The maximum speed can be configured to suit the task in hand: Maximum speed can be set at 80 km/h, 100 km/h or even as much as 120 km/h.

Various modes regulate the degree of recuperation of the energy generated during braking and can be optimally configured with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The four recuperation levels of “D-”, “D”, “D+” and “D++” are selected with the steering wheel paddle shifters. In the D- gear the proactive driving is only possible with a pedal. In the D++ gear the eSprinter “glides”.

The three “E+”, “E” and “C” drive programs are selected via the drive program button in the centre console. Depending on the selection the eSprinter drives either particularly efficiently or focuses on higher comfort, in which the climate control is adjusted in favour of a higher range, for example.

During recuperation energy is reclaimed if the vehicle is decelerated. For example, the battery charges when going downhill, instead of losing the energy when braking. The respective setting for the drive program and recuperation level is displayed in the display of the instrument cluster. With this route-based operating-mode strategy the economy of the vans can be further optimized with electric drive in daily operation on the road.

With its eVan Ready App and the eCost Calculator, Mercedes-Benz Vans has helpful and successfully established tools which allow employers and drivers to use recordings of all journeys over a certain time period to find out whether an electric vehicle is suitable for their area of use—and which savings could be found.

In countless customer conversations, however, Mercedes-Benz found that there were always questions about charging infrastructure—particularly in larger fleets: can all vehicles be charged simultaneously at the depot? Is the current power supply sufficient or are additional installations required? The decision to switch is also about the investment needs that the vehicle fleet will require as well as savings that can be made.

The eCharging Planner, developed in customer co-creation by Mercedes-Benz Vans together with customers, is to answer precisely these questions in three steps. The web-based tool carries out an analysis that is tailor-made for the business, dealing with the conversion from conventional to battery-powered electric vehicles.

There are three steps to an individual result:

The conditions relevant to energy management are collected: this includes the necessary size of vehicles and vehicle fleet, the typical operating times, the potential energy consumption as well as the circumstances at the place of business. The eCharging Planner also takes into account electric vehicles made by other manufacturers, as only the total number of battery vehicles in the vehicle fleet allows an informative analysis of the necessary charging infrastructure. The eCharging Planner, depending on the actual application situation, analyses the suitability and the use of peripheral services and products by Mercedes-Benz: the wallbox, Mercedes PRO services as well as intelligent charging management. Step three takes account of local circumstances: this includes necessary construction measures at the depot as well as the electrical parameters of grid installed power, potential load peaks or the installation of power distributors.

The eCharging Planner creates an individual result for each user. Investment and operating costs of the conversion are compared to the possible savings in order to determine the amortisation period.