Nuvera breaks ground on automated fuel cell production facility in China

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, is building a fuel cell stack production line in the Hangzhou district government of Fuyang, China.

In December 2018, Nuvera signed a cooperation agreement with the Fuyang government, located in Zhejiang province, to enable the local manufacture of Nuvera fuel cell stacks. The agreement provided incentives to Nuvera for the establishment of its production facility. The fuel cells will power heavy-duty vehicles such as delivery vans and transit buses.

China is leading the world in the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles, and we are excited to be at ground zero of this transformation. The new manufacturing site establishes Nuvera as a major fuel cell provider both in China and in the entire Asian region. —Lucien Robroek, CEO

The combined market for fuel cell forklifts, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles in China is expected to reach nearly 50,000 units per year in 2025 and 400,000 units per year by 2030, according to information provided by customers in China.

The Nuvera site incorporates equipment for the automated manufacture of up to 5,000 fuel cell stacks per year for vehicle applications. Additional capacity can be added as demand requires.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,800 people worldwide.