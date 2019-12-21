Toyota launches new intellectual property licensing program

Toyota has launched a new program to license its Intellectual Property to interested parties. Toyota IP Solutions is intended to help promote and serve as an access point for the licensing of patents to US and global companies.

Initially, the patent portfolios available for licensing will be in four areas: Nano-Material Synthesis, Electronics Thermal Management, Bio-Active Material, and Omnidirectional Structural Color. Additional portfolios are now being assessed and will be offered in the future on a continuing basis.

Nano-Material Synthesis. This portfolio showcases novel compositions and methods which provide for quick and cost-effective production of high purity nanomaterials of virtually any chemical element or alloy. The technology will even allow for the synthesis of extremely high-quality electrodes and rare-earth-free strong magnets. Starting with any zero-valent element from Groups 2 through 16 of the periodic table (such as manganese, tin or even carbon), a versatile reagent can be formed that provides a gateway to the creation of essentially any nanoparticle. The resulting complex can then undergo a simple transformation to the desired nanoparticle. Initially, this technology was developed by Toyota researchers for use in various automobile components incorporating magnetic materials, such as power locks, power windows, power seats, electric motors, power electronics and more.

Electronics Thermal Management. Researchers at Toyota have developed novel cooling strategies that can be integrated into a power-dense electronics system to quickly control and dissipate the heat generated by the system. These patented materials, designs and methods can be incorporated into many types of systems, particularly small form-factor systems, to decrease the overall heat load. As a result, more power-dense and efficient systems can be created. These cooling devices typically involve the use of a fluid that flows into contact with or near the heat-generating component of a system to remove and route heat. This fluid can be flowed through multiple chambers or channels in the device or manipulated through the use of jet impingement. The chambers and channels can be arranged in a wide variety of configurations, each designed using proprietary multiphysics simulation and topology optimization techniques to maximize cooling efficiency. Multiple cooling devices or thermal composites can also be combined for additional cooling capacity.

Bio-Active Cleaning Materials. This portfolio showcases innovative compositions of enzymes capable of breaking down organic materials, making stains and spills much easier to clean. These effective yet gentle enzymes can even remove insect bodies, fingerprints and other debris from the surfaces of automobiles. The patented bioactive enzymes can be incorporated into various substances, including paint coatings, cleaning fluids and furniture waxes. Once in contact with organic materials, the enzymes instantly begin to break down the materials. With more effective dispersion of the enzymes throughout the selected medium and higher levels of enzyme activity, they can deliver enhanced cleaning power with speed and ease. Initially, this technology was developed by Toyota researchers for exterior and interior surfaces of automobiles, but its uses can be expanded further.