Half a million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads

The BMW Group has delivered half a million electrified cars to customers worldwide so far. The company aims to have one million electrified vehicles on the road within two years, said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.





Next year, the BMW X3 will become the first BMW Group vehicle available with four different drive train variants: diesel, gasoline, plug-in hybrid and pure electric. (Earlier post.)

The biggest market for the pure electric BMW iX3 is China, where it will also be produced for the global market. The BMW iX3 will be the first to benefit from the fifth generation of the BMW electric drive trains, which will provide a new balance between range and battery size. The key of this lies in making the drive train substantially more efficient, BMW said.

The BMW iNEXT technology flagship—which will also be available from 2021—will combine electromobility with highly automated driving. The fully electric BMW iNEXT will be produced on the same assembly line in Dingolfing as vehicles with combustion engines and plug-in hybrids.

This will be followed in 2021 by the BMW i4, a pure electric Gran Coupé in the premium mid-size segment with strong emotional appeal. The BMW i4 will be produced at the main plant in Munich.

The BMW Group will continue to further develop the successful the BMW i3, launched in 2013, and currently plans to extend production until 2024.

Since late this year, the BMW Group’s electrified model line-up has also been joined by another pure electric vehicle, the MINI Electric. The more than 90,000 registered prospects indicate the high level of customer interest in the first pure electric MINI.