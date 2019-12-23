CARB posts 6 LCFS pathway applications for liquefied hydrogen

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) has recently posted six Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Tier 2 pathways applications for the production of liquefied hydrogen from renewable and fossil gas.

Shell Energy North America seeks certification of a renewable hydrogen pathway produced by steam methane reformation at Air Products & Chemicals Sacramento facility using landfill gas-derived )renewable natural gas (RNG). The hydrogen is liquefied and transported by liquid tanker truck to a transfill station in Santa Clara, California, where it is gasified, compressed, and transported via tube trailer to hydrogen fueling stations for dispensing into fuel cell vehicles at stations in Northern California. The Carbon Intensity is calculated to be 138.90 gCO 2 e/MJ.

Iwatani Corporation of America seeks certification of a fossil natural gas to liquid hydrogen pathway produced by steam methane reformation at Linde-Praxair, Ontario facility, and transported via liquefied hydrogen truck. The hydrogen is regasified at stations and dispensed in fuel cell vehicles at stations in Northern California. The Carbon Intensity is calculated to be 153.36 gCO 2 e/MJ.

Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy seeks certification of a renewable hydrogen pathway produced by steam methane reformation at Praxair Ontario facility using biomethane (RNG) as well as North American fossil-based Natural Gas. The hydrogen is liquefied and transported by liquid tanker truck to a transfill station in Etiwanda, California, where it is gasified, compressed, and transported via tube trailer to hydrogen fueling stations for dispensing into fuel cell vehicles at stations in Southern California. The Carbon Intensity is calculated to be 136.31 gCO 2 e/MJ.

Air Liquide seeks certification of two hydrogen pathways produced by steam methane reformation at Air Products & Chemicals Sacramento facility; renewable hydrogen from landfill gas using biomethane (RNG) and fossil-based hydrogen from North American Natural Gas. The hydrogen is liquefied and transported by liquid tanker truck to a transfill station in Santa Clara, California, where it is gasified, compressed, and transported via tube trailer to hydrogen fueling stations for dispensing into fuel cell vehicles at stations in Northern California. The Carbon Intensity for the RNG pathway is calculated to be 136.44 gCO 2 e/MJ. The Carbon Intensity for the fossil gas pathway is calculated to be 158.28 gCO 2 e/MJ.

FirstElement Fuel seeks certification of a renewable hydrogen pathway produced by steam methane reformation at Air Products & Chemicals Sacramento facility using biomethane. The hydrogen is liquefied and transported by liquid tanker truck to a transfill station in Santa Clara, California, where it is gasified, compressed, and transported via tube trailer to hydrogen fueling stations for dispensing into fuel cell vehicles at stations in Northern California. The Carbon Intensity is calculated to be 131.39 gCO 2 e/MJ.