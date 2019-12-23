Ørsted and partners secure funding for H2RES project; offshore wind power to produce renewable hydrogen for road transport

Ørsted (formerly DONG Energy), Everfuel Europe A/S, NEL Hydrogen A/S, GreenHydrogen AS, DSV Panalpina A/S, Hydrogen Denmark and Energinet Elsystemansvar A/S have been awarded funding of DKK 34.6 million (US$5 million) for the H2RES project from EUDP’s second 2019 call for applications.

The partners will build a 2MW electrolysis plant with appurtenant hydrogen storage. The plant will use electricity from offshore wind turbines to produce renewable hydrogen for buses, trucks and potentially taxis.

The daily hydrogen production is expected to total around 600kg, enough to power 20-30 buses, while also making testing its use in trucks and taxis possible. The funding awarded to the H2RES project is the largest among the 53 projects which have received funding from the EUDP in this second 2019 call for applications.

Hydrogen is widely used in heavy industry in Europe, but it is mainly produced by converting fossil fuels in a process which emits large amounts of greenhouse gases. Hydrogen may also be produced by means of electrolysis, a process in which electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. If the power used for electrolysis originates from renewable energy sources, the hydrogen produced will be renewable. Therefore, the H2RES project, for which Ørsted and partners have just now received funding, will be using power directly from two 3.6MW offshore wind turbines at Ørsted’s Avedøre Power Station.





Avedøre Power Station on Avedøre Holme

Electrolysis can be run flexibly, thereby helping to ensure flexible use of the fluctuating power production from the offshore wind turbines.