Average annual highway vehicle miles traveled per capita varies by state

On a per-capita basis, the number of vehicle-miles traveled (VMT) on the nation’s roads varies from a low of 5,300 annual miles in the District of Columbia to 16,900 annual miles in Wyoming.

Note: Highway vehicle VMT includes all vehicle travel on highways, streets, and local roads. Values rounded to the nearest hundred miles.

Sources: VMT – U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Highway Statistics 2017, August 2018, Table VM-2.

Resident population – U.S. Census Bureau, “State Population Totals and Components of Change: 2010-2018,” accessed October 15, 2019.