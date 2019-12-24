Average annual highway vehicle miles traveled per capita varies by state

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 December 2019

On a per-capita basis, the number of vehicle-miles traveled (VMT) on the nation’s roads varies from a low of 5,300 annual miles in the District of Columbia to 16,900 annual miles in Wyoming.

These data are for 2017, the most recent year for which vehicle miles of travel are available.

Note: Highway vehicle VMT includes all vehicle travel on highways, streets, and local roads. Values rounded to the nearest hundred miles.
Sources: VMT – U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Highway Statistics 2017, August 2018, Table VM-2.
Resident population – U.S. Census Bureau, “State Population Totals and Components of Change: 2010-2018,” accessed October 15, 2019.

Posted on 24 December 2019 in Behavior, Market Background

Comments

mahonj

Note, this is per capita, not per household, or per over 16.
So that is a lot of miles per car in some states.
Or else they have very few children in Alabama and Wyoming.

Posted by: mahonj | 24 December 2019 at 01:33 AM

