Trillium opening two California CNG stations fed by renewable natural gas in 2020

Trillium, one of the US’ leading providers of alternative fuels systems and renewable fuels, is adding two new public compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations to its network of California locations.

The alternative and renewable fuel provider designed and built CNG stations at two Love’s Travel Stops located in Lost Hills and Tehachapi, California. The stations will offer renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling capabilities to fleet customers.

Produced entirely from organic waste streams, RNG is a low-carbon fuel and interchangeable with pipeline-quality natural gas that reduces greenhouse gas emissions 40-125% (depending on the feedstock) when compared to diesel.

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) recently provisionally certified a Trillium RNG LCFS fuel pathway with a carbon intensity of 49.24 gCO 2 e/MJ. That particular pathway involves the generation of Landfill Gas at the Meadow Branch Landfill; upgrading the LFG to pipeline-quality biomethane in Athens, Tennesse; and the delivery of the RNG via pipeline to California where it is dispensed as CNG fuel.

The new CNG stations will feature two fast-fill dispensers and will be heavy-duty vehicle accessible. Slated to open in the first quarter of 2020, these two new stations will add to the network of more than 30 private and public Trillium locations located in California.

Gemini Motor Transport, the primary fuel carrier for Love’s Travel Stops, will be fueling its growing CNG fleet of tractor trailers, which use the new Cummins Westport Low NO x 12-liter natural gas engine, with RNG from the two new locations, as well as an existing station in Tulare.

The 24/7 stations will be located at 21948 Highway 46 in Lost Hills and 2000 East Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi, the first Trillium stations in Kern County, a vital transit corridor for California.