Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy applies for LCFS certification for two gasesous hydrogen pathways

Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy is seeking California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) certification of two pathways for gaseous hydrogen produced by steam methane reformation (SMR) produced onsite at the LAX hydrogen station, using average North American landfill gas and fossil natural gas (NA NG), respectively.

The pathway for gaseous hydrogen from landfill gas from onsite SMR at the LAX station and dispensed in vehicles carries a calculated carbon intensity (CI) of 158.25 gCO 2 e/MJ .

The pathway for gaseous hydrogen from NA fossil natural gas from onsite SMR at the LAX station and dispensed in vehicles carries a calculated carbon intensity (CI) of 176.43 gCO 2 e/MJ.

Separately, AMP Americas, LLC is seeking certification of a Tier 2 pathway for biomethane production at Renewable Dairy Fuels (RDF), from anaerobic digestion of dairy manure at Fair Oaks 2.