Toshiba delivers mobile 30 kW hydrogen fuel-cell system to fuel-cell ship

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) has delivered a mobile 30kW hydrogen fuel cell system to a fuel cell ship. The fuel cell system’s volume per unit power output is reduced to 1/3 compared to a stationary fuel cell system due to its simplified design and improvements in packaging.

The fuel cell ship, which passed the Temporary Navigation Permit Inspection of Japan Craft Inspection Organization in October, has started demonstrations of the verification by NREG (Nomura Real Estate Group) TOSHIBA BUILDING Corporation and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology (TUMSAT).

The newly mobile 30 kW pure hydrogen fuel cells system developed by Toshiba ESS will be available to install for vessels, railways and trucks. The system produces less noise compared to standard ship engines, and it starts generating power in one minute at the shortest.

The system complies with the safety guidelines formulated by MLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan).

NREG TOSHIBA BUILDING Corporation and TUMSAT, as part of a joint research project, began demonstration tests of the fuel cell ship Raicho N with Toshiba’s 3.5kW hydrogen fuel cell system in October 2016.

This time, a fuel cell ship equipped with the larger 30kW pure hydrogen fuel cell system, will test the use of pure hydrogen fuel cell systems at sea. The trials will be followed with further investigations. The achievements from this validation experiment will be verified using the safety guidelines for fuel cell ships by the MLIT.