Volkswagen raises EV forecast for 2025 to 1.5M vehicles from ID. family; 1M by 2023

Under the Volkswagen’s latest plans, the company expects to reach its original strategic target of one million electric cars by the end of 2023—two years earlier than previously predicted. The Volkswagen brand now expects to produce 1.5 million electric cars by 2025.

In mid-December at the Autostadt, the Volkswagen brand delivered its 250,000th electric car since the introduction of the e-up! in 2013. The brand’s electrified model range has been continually expanded in the following years: e-Golf and Golf GTE followed in 2014, the Passat GTE and Passat Variant GTE in 2015.

Since 2018, the Passat and Tiguan have been available as plug-in hybrids in China, where they were followed by battery electric versions of the Bora and Lavida this year.

The best-selling electric car has been the e-Golf with 104,000 units delivered, followed by the Golf GTE (51,000), Passat Variant GTE (42,000) and e-up! (21,000). Half of the customers opted for a battery electric vehicle and the other half for a plug-in hybrid.

Despite some model changes, the Volkswagen brand delivered more than 70,000 electrified vehicles in 2019—following 50,000 last year. The main sales markets in 2019 were China, Norway, Germany, the USA and the United Kingdom.

2020 will be a key year for the transformation of Volkswagen. With the market launch of the ID.3 and other attractive models in the ID. family, our electric offensive will also become visible on the roads. Our new overall plan for 1.5 electric cars in 2025 shows that people want climate-friendly individual mobility—and we are making it affordable for millions of people. —Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for E-Mobility

The ID.3 is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) and offers ranges from 330 to 550 kilometers (WLTP). The basic version of the model will cost less than €30,000. For the first time, Volkswagen also offered pre-booking for the ID.3. To date, more than 37,000 customers have reserved an ID.3 and paid a pre-booking deposit.





Volkswagen ID.3

Production of the ID.3 started in November at the Zwickau plant, which has been fully converted for this purpose. From 2021, up to 330,000 EVs will leave the assembly line each year, making Zwickau the largest and most efficient EV factory in Europe.

Internationally, preparations for the production start of the ID. family are well underway in China and the USA. Pre-production of the ID. family has already started at the Anting plant in China.

In connection with its electric offensive, Volkswagen has also moved into a number of strategic business areas. With its newly established subsidiary Elli, Volkswagen is forging ahead with the development of charging infrastructure. Elli already has more than 10,000 power customers. Together with its dealers, Volkswagen is also installing its own charging stations. By 2025, a total of 36,000 charging stations are to be developed throughout Europe at dealerships and plants.

The opening up of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) to other manufacturers is also a new approach for the automaker. Ford will be one of the first automakers to use the MEB. From 2023, the company is to offer an MEB vehicle in Europe and expects to sell more than 600,000 cars within six years.

Volkswagen has also laid foundations for the development, testing and production of battery cells. A battery cell factory with a capacity of 16 gigawatt-hours is to be developed in Salzgitter from 2020. The start of production is planned for the end of 2023/beginning of 2024. For this purpose, Volkswagen has entered into a joint venture with the Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt.

Over the coming year, Volkswagen will continue and step up its electric offensive. The ID.3 will appear on the market from summer 2020. Other members will also be added to the ID. family. The first all-electric SUV—the series production model of the ID. CROZZ—will celebrate its world premiere in the course of the year and production of this vehicle at the Zwickau electric car plant is expected to start in 2020 also. In Anting, China, the second Volkswagen plant worldwide will start production of electric cars based on the MEB.