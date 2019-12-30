Nigeria LNG moves ahead with $10B expansion; 30 Mtpa

The partners in Nigeria LNG (NLNG)—Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) (49%), Shell (25.6%), Total (15%) and Eni (10.4%)— have taken the final investment decision (FID) for the expansion project of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at Bonny Island.

This brownfield development, which is expected to start-up in 2024, will increase the annual production capacity to more than 30 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) from the current 22.5 Mtpa—a 33% increase. NLNG currently accounts for approximately 7% of the world’s total LNG supply.

The expansion project will enable to produce an additional 7.6 Mtpa of LNG, of which 4.2 coming from one new liquefaction train (Train 7), and 3.4 coming from the debottlenecking of existing trains.

NLNG is a world class 6-train LNG facility, in operation since 1999. In 20 years, the plant has delivered more than 4,700 LNG cargoes around the world. With this expansion, it will become one of the world’s most important LNG gas hub, and it will allow partners to further leverage Nigeria’s abundant associated gas resources.

KBR, as leader of the Bonny7JV with partners TechnipFMC and JGC, produced the FEED design package and EPC proposal for Train 7.