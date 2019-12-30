Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Green hydrogen station H2One Station Unit opens in Tsuruga City, Japan
Simple process for the production of fuel additives from residual forest biomass

Nigeria LNG moves ahead with $10B expansion; 30 Mtpa

30 December 2019

The partners in Nigeria LNG (NLNG)—Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) (49%), Shell (25.6%), Total (15%) and Eni (10.4%)— have taken the final investment decision (FID) for the expansion project of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at Bonny Island.

This brownfield development, which is expected to start-up in 2024, will increase the annual production capacity to more than 30 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) from the current 22.5 Mtpa—a 33% increase. NLNG currently accounts for approximately 7% of the world’s total LNG supply.

The expansion project will enable to produce an additional 7.6 Mtpa of LNG, of which 4.2 coming from one new liquefaction train (Train 7), and 3.4 coming from the debottlenecking of existing trains.

NLNG is a world class 6-train LNG facility, in operation since 1999. In 20 years, the plant has delivered more than 4,700 LNG cargoes around the world. With this expansion, it will become one of the world’s most important LNG gas hub, and it will allow partners to further leverage Nigeria’s abundant associated gas resources.

KBR, as leader of the Bonny7JV with partners TechnipFMC and JGC, produced the FEED design package and EPC proposal for Train 7.

Posted on 30 December 2019 in LNG, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)