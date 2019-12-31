7 series-hybrid Solaris buses to Ząbkowice Śląskie; supercaps for energy storage

Solaris will supply seven Urbino 12 series-hybrid buses to Ząbkowice Śląskie, Poland by 31 July 2020. The buses will serve on routes of the new public transport lines to be established in the municipality.





The seven 12-meter buses feature a series-hybrid drive consisting of a 120 kW electric motor and a 151 kW diesel engine meeting the highly restrictive Euro 6 standards. The hybrid buses will also feature supercapacitors that make it possible to store and then use recuperated energy. This will allow to cut down fuel consumption and pollutant emissions (compared to conventional drive vehicles).

Additionally, the Solaris Urbino 12 hybrid buses will feature an Arrive & Go function that controls the diesel engine operation: it turns off the engine when the bus approaches a bus stop, and it turns the engine on again when the vehicle sets off, which makes it possible for the bus to run in electric motor mode only.

This enables a substantial reduction of vehicle exhaust and noise emissions in places where the passengers dwell.

Passengers will be guaranteed 37 seats on a bus. The vehicle door layout is 1-2-0—an uncommon arrangement for the Polish market. The hybrids to be produced for Ząbkowice Śląskie will feature air conditioning of the whole passenger compartment, as well as video surveillance increasing the safety of travellers. Passengers will also benefit from a voice announcement system and USB ports. In compliance with the awarding authority’s wish, defibrillators will be placed on board the vehicles.

The seven Solaris Urbino 12 hybrids will be used for public transport in Ząbkowice which is to be launched in the second half of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020 the authorities will also hold a tendering procedure for rendering public road transport services. It is estimated that the Public Transport of Ząbkowice will cover approximately 1,500 kilometers per day, running to all districts within the municipality.

The funds for the purchase of the low-emission buses were obtained by the Municipality of Ząbkowice Śląskie from the European Regional Development Fund, under the Regional Operational Programme for the Dolnośląskie region for 2014-2020.

Ząbkowice Śląskie is in south-western Poland; population is 15,219 (2017).