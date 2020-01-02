FCA to show Jeep Wrangler, Renegade and Compass 4xe PHEVs at CES

FCA’s Jeep brand is utilizing CES to showcase three plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), the first step in the brand’s plan to offer electrification options on all models by 2022. All Jeep electrified vehicles will carry a new “Jeep 4xe badge.”

Additional information about the Jeep Wrangler, Compass and Renegade 4xe vehicles, which debut this year, will be provided at the Geneva, New York and Beijing auto shows.

FCA will also use CES as the platform for the North American debut of the Fiat Concept Centoventi, first introduced at last year’s Geneva International Motor Show.

The Fiat Concept Centoventi reflects the Fiat brand’s vision of electric mass mobility for the future. Centoventi, which means “120” in Italian, is a concept that was introduced in celebration of the brand’s 120-year history.

Produced in just one color, the vehicle may be “painted” by the customer using the “4U” program and the exterior may be personalized with a choice of four roof options, four bumpers, four wheel covers and four external wrappings.

Regarding the interior, from the instrument cluster to storage compartments and from seats to child-restraint systems, the interchangeable interior accessories may be installed in plug-and-play mode by the customer on the vehicle’s patented dashboard.

With a modular battery architecture, even the concept vehicle’s range may be customized from 60 miles to 300 miles.

The car has been designed and engineered with sharing and new forms of urban mobility in mind. The cockpit is equipped with a small screen facing the windshield outward, it can be used to communicate messages, such as busy, free, parking paid, etc. In addition, a second large tailgate display enables Fiat Concept Centoventi to supersede the concept of connectivity to become a social media device on which messages may be shared with the outdoor world.

When the vehicle is in motion, the car will only show the FIAT logo, but once it stops, the driver can switch to “messenger” mode and create a new message.