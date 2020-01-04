Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles in 2019; up 50% from 2018 and within guidance
04 January 2020
Tesla Motors reported record production in Q4 of approximately 112,000 vehicles. In 2019, Tesla delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with its full-year guidance.
|Tesla Q4 production and deliveries
|Production
(vehicles)
|Deliveries
(vehicles)
|Subject to
lease accounting
(%)
|Model S/X
|17,933
|19,450
|14
|Model 3
|86,958
|92,550
|7
|Total
|104,891
|112,000
|8
Tesla said it continues to focus on expanding production in both the US as well as the newly launched Shanghai facility, where it has already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and has begun deliveries. Grounbreaking on the Shanghai plant was less than 12 months ago.
Tesla said it has also demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3,000 units per week in Shanghai, excluding local battery pack production which began in late December.
Comments