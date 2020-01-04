Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Bosch develops long-range lidar to complement radar and cameras for automated driving
DOE awards $25M to improve natural gas operations

Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles in 2019; up 50% from 2018 and within guidance

04 January 2020

Tesla Motors reported record production in Q4 of approximately 112,000 vehicles. In 2019, Tesla delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles, 50% more than the previous year and in line with its full-year guidance.

Tesla Q4 production and deliveries
  Production
(vehicles)		 Deliveries
(vehicles)		 Subject to
lease accounting
(%)
Model S/X 17,933 19,450 14
Model 3 86,958 92,550 7
Total 104,891 112,000 8

Tesla said it continues to focus on expanding production in both the US as well as the newly launched Shanghai facility, where it has already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and has begun deliveries. Grounbreaking on the Shanghai plant was less than 12 months ago.

Tesla said it has also demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3,000 units per week in Shanghai, excluding local battery pack production which began in late December.

Posted on 04 January 2020 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Sales | | Comments (0)

