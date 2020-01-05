GM sold more than 1M crossovers in US in 2019, more than 1M full-size trucks

General Motors Co. delivered 2,887,046 vehicles in 2019 in the United States. The total included more than 1 million crossovers for the second year in a row, an increase of 12.7% compared to 2018, and more than 1 million full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

Fourth quarter North American wholesales declined an estimated 25% year over year, due to the 40 day United Auto Workers work stoppage. This includes the company’s newly launched heavy-duty full-size pickups, which were off approximately 17%.

Fourth quarter customer deliveries totaled 735,909 units, down 6.3% year over year.

GM had its best year ever for crossovers, achieving yearly records in the compact, small and small luxury segments. Crossover deliveries totaled 1,165,769 for the year, up 12.7% versus 2018. The following nameplates saw the largest sales increases year over year:

Chevrolet Trax up 29.9%

GMC Acadia up 12.2%

Buick Envision up 10.2%

Buick Encore up 10.0%

The Chevrolet Traverse and GM’s best-selling crossover, the Chevrolet Equinox, both continued to grow, achieving their best-ever sales in 2019. The all-new Chevrolet Blazer mid-size SUV debuted in 2019 and gained retail market share nearly every month. Continuing this momentum, the Chevrolet Trailblazer small SUV will arrive in showrooms this Spring.

Cadillac crossovers saw strong gains in 2019, up 22.4% year over year, given a full year of sales of the all-new XT4, continued popularity of the XT5, and debut of the XT6.

The Buick Encore GX will go on sale early this year.

Chevrolet and GMC full-size pickups drove the business in 2019.

Combined sales of the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra were strong, totaling 802,962 pickups in 2019, while combined retail market share grew almost one full percentage point, according to J.D. Power.

Three out of every four full-size pickups GM sold were crew cabs.

Light-duty crew cab sales were up 15.1% compared to last year.

Heavy-duty crew cabs were up 2.6% year over year. In 2020, GM will increase capacity at Flint Assembly, where its HDs are built, by 40,000 vehicles annually.

GM has sold more full- and mid-size pickups combined in the US than any other competitor every year for the past six years.

Nearly every year since 1975, GM has had the best-selling full-size truck franchise in the US including full-size pickups and SUVs.

GM estimates that the light vehicle SAAR in the fourth quarter was 17.1 million units.

Average transaction prices were a record $37,558 in the fourth quarter and a record $36,844 for the year, above industry averages, according to J.D. Power PIN.

GM’s incentives as a percent of ATP were 14.1% for the fourth quarter and 13.4% for the year, according to J.D. Power PIN. Year-end 2019 inventory was 616,023 units, down 18.4% from last year.