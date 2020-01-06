Fisker Ocean electric SUV starts at $37,499, pre-tax credit; leases for $379/mo

Fisker is pricing its new Ocean electric SUV with an MSRP of US $37,499. After the US federal tax credit is applied, the cost of the Fisker Ocean drops to a starting price of US$29,999 (US).





Reservations are now open through the Fisker mobile app on the App Store and Google Play store, or the Fisker website and are set at US$250. Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at US$379 per month (with $2,999 down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees).

Fisker will also offer a “$0 drive off” option through a fully financed $2,999 down payment for credit-approved customers.

Starting at $37,499 for a limited number of vehicles, this reflects our vision in offering an all-electric luxury SUV that’s at an accessible price point—also delivering emotional design touches that have been reserved for luxury supercars in the past. We have secured a global supply chain and manufacturing capacity that will result in projected production of more than 1 million vehicles between 2022 and 2027. We look forward to sharing even more details at the Geneva Motor Show 2020—including our fully-engineered platform and more technical specifications. —Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO – Fisker Inc.

The Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV rides on a complete, fully-engineered platform which will also underpin two additional Fisker models. More details on future Fisker models will be shared throughout 2020.

The Ocean all-electric SUV will come standard with an extended range (target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions), enabled by an approx. 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.