Two leading global OEMs to implement Savari V2X software in 2020

Savari announced that two leading global automotive manufacturers and one leading OEM in Asia have committed to implementing the Savari V2X Software Stack in new automobiles beginning in 2020.

Together, these automotive OEMs account for more than 30% of the US market share and roughly 15% of the global market share for automotive sales in 2019. As a result, Savari’s V2X software will be operating in roughly one in three new cars domestically, and one in seven cars worldwide.

Working alongside the broad automotive and telecom ecosystems, Savari expects its V2X, cellular-compatible technology to deliver numerous benefits to drivers and communities around the world, including enhanced safety, higher levels of automated driving, lowered environmental impact, traffic efficiency and more.

Vehicle-to-Everything communications technology enables direct, nearly instantaneous communications between vehicles, roadside infrastructure and pedestrians. According to Markets Reports World, the global V2X Communication System market is projected to reach $6.43 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.32% during 2019-2023.

Savari’s V2X Software Stack is both radio-technology and radio-hardware-vendor agnostic. It supports both DSRC and C-V2X and is integrated with the major chipset providers. Additionally, Savari’s V2X Software Stack is POSIX-compliant and available on major operating systems including Linux and QNX.

With a focus on smart cities V2X, Savari works closely with road and city authorities, and has developed applications that are broader in scope than many developers, encompassing infrastructure-to-phone and vehicle-to-phone applications, as well as Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I).

Savari also announced it has completed a critical certification for its C-V2X equipment: The EU Radio Emissions Directive (RED) testing for its MobiWAVE on-board-units and StreetWAVE road- side-units.

RED testing is required for deploying any radio-based device in Europe and requires passing stringent requirements for mission-mode transmission and reception. The technology must not interfere with other radio devices in both the spectral and physical vicinity or emit spurious radio transmissions.

In addition to acquiring this critical certification, Savari’s software is also compliant with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT); CEN, one of three European Standardization Organizations recognized by the European Union; and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which is responsible for developing and defining voluntary standards in Europe. Savari was the first stack provider to have joined and supported the 5GAA (5G Automotive Association), an international cross-industry organization of companies from the automotive, technology, and telecommunications industries.

Most recently, Savari’s MobiWAVE on-board unit successfully completed ETSI C-V2X Plugtests performed in partnership with 5GAA.