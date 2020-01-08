Velodyne Lidar introduces its smallest lidar sensor at CES: the $100 Velabit

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. introduced Velabit, Velodyne’s smallest sensor, at CES 2020. The Velabit leverages Velodyne’s lidar technology and manufacturing partnerships for cost optimization and high-volume production.





The Velabit is engineered to be an optimal automotive-grade lidar solution for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. It enables robust perception coverage for Blind-Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety.

Highly configurable for customer application, this mid-range sensor can be combined with other Velodyne lidar sensors, such as the Velarray, for high-speed operation or function as a standalone lidar solution in low-speed applications.

The Velabit addresses the cost, safety and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering strong sensor performance. Leading features include:

Integrated processing in a compact size of 2.4" x 2.4" x 1.38"—smaller than a deck of playing cards—to be easily embedded in a wide range of solutions.

Range up to 100 meters.

Outstanding field of view (FoV): 60-degree horizontal FoV x 10-degree vertical FoV.

Highly configurable to support a range of applications.

Proven, Class 1 eye-safe 903 nanometer technology.

Bottom connector with cable length options.

Multiple manufacturing sources scheduled to be available for qualified production projects.

The Velabit will be available to customers mid-2020.

CES was the venue for a number of other lidar announcements, including:

Baraja. At CES 2020, Baraja, developer of Spectrum-Scan LiDAR, is unveiling its next-generation sensing platform with inherent interference immunity. Baraja LiDAR is the only system available today using randomly modulated continuous wave technology that completely blocks interference from other LiDARs and environmental light sources. (Earlier post.)

Sensor interference is one of the leading causes of disengagements for autonomous vehicles today and the issue will only continue to grow as more LiDAR-equipped vehicles hit the road. Interference risks leaving the vehicle with blind-spots, and driving blind is obviously unacceptable. Our experience developing technology in the telecom industry uniquely positions Baraja to address the problem of interference by encoding the light transmitted by our laser, using the same mature, volume-produced components that encode information for interference-free communications. —Baraja Co-Founder and CEO, Federico Collarte

Interference occurs when a lidar transmits laser light and picks up another source of light from a different laser or environmental source, such as bright sunlight, creating errors and uncertainty that manifest as vehicle blind spots. Today, this situation triggers the autonomous technology to disengage and hand over to the safe driver.

Baraja is addressing interference at the sensor level with its Spectrum-Scan technology, which forms the basis of its sensing platform. Spectrum-Scan works by rapidly switching the laser’s wavelength and transmitting light through a prism, which diffracts each color of light in a different direction. When the light returns to the sensor, it is only processed if wavelength, angle, timing and encoding matches on all signals, insuring immunity to interference.

Baraja’s Spectrum Scan technology has been architected for reliability in automotive environments. The modular design of the system, separating optics from electronics, dramatically increases reliability, with the next-generation sensor head meeting automotive temperature grades of -40 to +105C. Automotive reliability and accelerated lifetime testing has been performed on key components according to SAE standard J1211, which has yielded a computed MTBF of over forty years continuous operation, an order of magnitude greater than competing technologies.

Baraja’s next-generation lidar has been designed to outperform first generation standards by increasing resolution by a factor of three and reducing unit height by a factor of three. Baraja’s lidar platform operates at 1550 nm and exceeds the industry long-range sensing requirement of detecting a 10 percent reflectivity objects at >200 meters. The use of prisms and tuneable wavelength lasers gives the system an unprecedented ability to dynamically adjust resolution in key regions of interest, allowing it to mimic the abilities of a human eye by instantly changing areas of focus based on the situation.

Ouster. Ouster, Inc., a leading provider of high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, security, and mapping, introduced two new high-resolution digital lidar sensors, the ultra-wide field of view OS0-128 and the long-range OS2-128.





Ouster OS0, OS1, and OS2 lidar sensors.

The OS0 marks a new category of ultra-wide field-of-view lidar optimized for autonomous vehicle and robotics applications. The CES Innovation Award Honoree OS2-128 combines industry-leading resolution and 240+ meter range for high-speed driving applications. Both sensors are currently shipping to customers.

The all-new OS0 pairs Ouster’s digital lidar technology with an industry-leading 90-degree field-of-view. Built in partnership with leading OEMs and robotics companies, the OS0 enables a new level of high-resolution depth imaging that seamlessly integrates into robotics platforms and autonomous vehicles. The OS0-128 was designed for the rigors of commercial deployment and has already secured multiple design wins from leading robotaxi and autonomous trucking OEM customers.

The expansion of Ouster’s digital lidar portfolio addresses every lidar use-case across a range of industries, and now includes the option of 128-channel resolution on all OS0, OS1, and OS2 series digital lidar sensors. The updated products also feature a lower minimum range, improved range repeatability, and window blockage detection—key features for addressing customer edge cases in the push for commercial autonomy.

The new OS0 series and expanded 128-channel sensors continues Ouster’s mission of building the most reliable sensors with the best resolution at pricing to enable scaled commercial deployment. The Ouster OS0-128 and OS2-128 lidar sensors are now available to order and are currently shipping to major customers and partners.

The OS0 and OS2 series offer a full range of resolution options, with the OS0 available with 32 or 128 channels, while the OS2 is available in 32, 64, and 128 configurations. The OS0-32 is priced at $6,000 and the OS0-128 at $18,000. The OS2-32 is priced at $16,000, the OS2-64 at $20,000 and the OS2-128 at $24,000.