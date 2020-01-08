Panasonic, Tropos Motors reveal two concept electric commercial utility vehicles at CES

Panasonic, in collaboration with electric utility vehicle maker Tropos Motors, revealed two multi-technology production-ready compact utility commercial vehicles at CES. These fleet truck concepts are powered by Panasonic’s proprietary software and cloud services platform OneConnect and represent a more accessible and a more agile fleet approach conceived to keep business flowing in tight or last mile spaces.

The Connected Right-Sized Emergency Firetruck production concept was revealed showing a Tropos Motors’ right-sized firetruck outfitted with a rugged Panasonic TOUGHBOOKTM FZ-G1 Tablet to track or receive emergency information. All trucks would be equipped OneConnectSM analytics to provide battery / maintenance health as well as tampering and theft analytics.





A full-sized firetruck could cost as much as $500,000, but the Tropos FRV fire truck is one-tenth of the cost and offers similar capabilities. These trucks have a footprint that fit on the width of a typical cart path. Due to its smaller stature, this fire truck is able to access emergency situations with tighter spaces and can even fit underneath most parking structure height restrictions.

The Connected Last Mile Refrigeration Cargo is the second production concept on the exhibit floor showing a Tropos Motors’ right-sized Hussmann cold chain cargo truck outfitted with small compartment RADBD Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) insulated coolers.





This technology stays 13 times colder than regular polyurethane coolers in the market and is thinner to allow for more product in the cooler. With its highly recyclable and energy savings nature, there is no need for additional technology to refrigerate the entire cargo box.

In addition, with compartmentalize cooling, there is no additional energy draw on the electrical / battery system of the truck.

Panasonic’s OneConnect global platform ensures vehicles are maintained and up-to-date by providing predictive maintenance reminders to the driver, while providing analytics via the platform to the OEM and end consumer. According to Statista, by 2023, there will be more than 342 million connected vehicles worldwide.

As represented in the concept vehicles, OneConnect analytics can be customized to focus on electric vehicle data to create algorithms that improve battery efficiency to optimize short and long-term state of health of the vehicle and one’s total investment. OneConnect analytics and data can be stored or accessed through SkipGen or SPYDR and transferred between the OEM, the vehicle and the end consumer.