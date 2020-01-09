Two largest US automotive trade associations merge: Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 January 2020

Global Automakers and The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers—the two largest automotive industry trade associations in the US—merged to form a new association leveraging the expansive history of both organizations while creating a single, unified industry voice.

The new Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing innovative manufacturers and value chain partners who together produce nearly 99% of all light-duty vehicles sold in the United States, will work to speed the safe deployment of advances in personal transportation through effective public policy, stakeholder engagement and greater public understanding.

The organization will be the acknowledged automotive industry resource and will focus its advocacy work on creating a safe and transformative path for the industry’s growth. John Bozzella, former president and CEO of Global Automakers, will lead the organization.

Globally, automakers spent more than $125 billion on R&D in 2018 alone. The industry is granted nearly 5,000 patents each year, all while meeting or exceeding hundreds of government safety and environmental regulations, per vehicle, in the US alone.

With automotive technology advancing at rates unequalled since the industry’s birth, the next few years will impact the US automobile industry for decades to come. New sensing and imaging technologies, advancements in artificial intelligence, and ever-increasing connectivity will make personal transportation safer, smarter and more efficient than ever.

Bringing new technologies to market requires legislative actions and a regulatory environment that allow us the freedom to innovate. It is critical our organization work to ensure elected officials and regulatory bodies understand how key technological improvements can help improve the health, safety and well-being of our customers, their constituents, and the ten million workers involved in the auto sector. This combined organization will help guide the industry, bringing new innovations and policies to market.

—John Bozzella

All members of the merged associations will be part of the new organization. In addition, members have expressed interest in actively recruiting new personal mobility and technology companies, including new entrants to the auto sector focused on self-driving, electrified and connected vehicles.

Posted on 09 January 2020

