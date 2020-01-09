14 US fleets launch ACT Fleet Forum; best practices on adopting advanced, clean transportation technologies

Fourteen leading US fleets announced the formation of the ACT Fleet Forum, an educational initiative to share best practices between participating fleets, as well as top technology providers and fuel suppliers on adopting advanced, clean transportation technologies.

Facilitated by clean transportation consulting firm Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the ACT Fleet Forum is an extension of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. The ACT Fleet Forum provides education via webinars, workshops, and in-person site visits to leading fleets year-round.

The ACT Fleet Forum provides a range of value and business benefits by enabling participating commercial fleets to stay at the cutting edge of advanced clean fleet technologies, regulations, funding and low emission fuels. The Forum brings together commercial fleet operators throughout North America working to deploy such technologies in their operations. Fleets who join not only benefit by learning from others, but also share learnings from their own advanced technology projects.

In its debut year, the ACT Fleet Forum will cover efficiency improvement strategies, gaseous and renewable fuels, advanced engine and vehicle technologies, electrified drivetrains, connected technologies, artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, and more. The ACT Fleet Forum programming consists of live monthly webinars, in-person site visits to fleet facilities nationwide, and an exclusive fleet-focused discussion at ACT Expo 2020.

The fleets who have launched the premiere ACT Fleet Forum include:

Ability Tri-Modal Transportation Services

C&S Wholesale Grocers

EVO Transportation & Energy

J.B. Hunt Transport

Matheson

NFI Industries

Penske Transportation Solutions PepsiCo

Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Schneider National

Sysco

Total Transportation Services, Inc.

Walmart

Waste Management

In addition to the 14 best-in-class fleets, technology leaders supporting the ACT Fleet Forum include Kenworth, Cummins-Westport, Toyota, Trillium, Agility Fuel Solutions, AMPLY Power, and Uptake.

Once fleets select the topics of most interest and agree on the annual Forum agenda, GNA then invites technology leaders to prepare fleet-focused educational sessions covering how fleets can leverage technologies in order to meet the evolving needs of fleets.

The ACT Fleet Forum is open to other invited fleets that are peers of current members who are adopting advanced and clean technologies that members can learn from.