Oxbotica and Navtech start joint development of integrated radar-based navigation & perception system

Oxbotica, a developer of autonomous vehicle software, and Navtech, a global radar solution company, are developing a radar-based navigation and perception system to be launched this year.





The product represents the latest advancement in radar-based technology and the partnership marks an important milestone in Oxbotica’s plans to take its software from development towards commercial deployment.

The multi-module localization system (radar, vision and laser) allows customers to deploy autonomy in both on-road and off-road locations, whether in mines, ports or airports and whatever the weather conditions where standard GPS or lidar is not possible.

The Oxbotica and Navtech product will not be reliant on any external infrastructure and can operate on its own or be fused with other location services driven by GPS, lidar or laser vision as part of Oxbotica’s modular and integrated approach.

Oxbotica has already successfully tested its proprietary algorithms in a variety of environments and conditions as part of its Localization module development and wider full-stack autonomy solution. This will be twinned with Navtech’s expertise in bringing autonomy sensors to market around the world.

Oxbotica’s autonomous driving software has been deployed in many different environments including cities, mines, airports, quarries and ports as part of its Universal Autonomy commitment: enabling any vehicle in any industry to drive itself with total freedom from external infrastructure dependency.

Navtech manufactures a range of sensors that provide the performance to deliver on the promise of all-weather sensing in real world applications. Its sensors are used in mission-critical applications around the world including security surveillance, road safety systems and industrial autonomous vehicles.