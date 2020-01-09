Visteon collaborates with Tencent to launch SmartCore domain controller on new Aion LX electric vehicle platform from GAC

Visteon Corporation demonstrated its newest SmartCore—the first production cockpit domain controller with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform—which will be launched on Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group’s (GAC) new pure electric vehicle platform, Aion LX.

The SmartCore application on the Aion LX is the product of the collaboration by the three parties through a cooperative technology initiative announced one year ago at CES 2019. The new SmartCore intelligent cockpit is integrated with the Tencent Auto Intelligence (TAI) system and the third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform for the Aion LX, which is scheduled to launch in early 2020.





SmartCore application for GAC is first to power three cockpit domains.

Visteon’s SmartCore domain controller is helping vehicle manufacturers transition to the intelligent cockpit by consolidating electronic control units (ECUs) independently to operate multiple displays and applications throughout the cockpit—keeping occupants informed and entertained while bringing advantages in weight, power consumption and cost.

Visteon was the first Tier 1 supplier to launch a cockpit domain controller on a production vehicle (in early 2018).

The Aion LX is the first production SmartCore application to power three cockpit domains—including the instrument cluster, infotainment and a body control interface that allows the user to adjust the seats, exterior mirrors and cabin temperature with the swipe of a finger.

As the industry’s first mass-produced smart cockpit domain controller, Visteon’s SmartCore not only demonstrates Visteon’s strong integration ability as the industry’s cockpit electronics leader, but also marks a new era of mass-produced smart cockpits.

On the Aion LX, SmartCore incorporates Tencent’s TAI solutions to enable user interaction and control based on voice recognition, offering users a compelling new digital experience.

The system leverages the third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform to provide powerful computing and AI capabilities for the next-generation cockpit system, with high-performance CPU and GPU cores, support for six to eight display screens, power intelligent voice interaction, augmented reality and image processing.

In the future, Visteon and GAC R&D will continue to cooperate to promote the development of intelligent technologies related to the digital cockpit, centralized computing and automated driving.