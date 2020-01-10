Cummins Westport B6.7N natural gas engine receives near zero emissions certifications; full NG engine portfolio now certified near zero

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UCSF team finds significant increase in injuries for e-scooter riders
10 January 2020

Cummins Westport Inc. has received certifications from both the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (ARB) for its B6.7N natural gas engine. Like the Cummins Westport ISX12N and L9N engines, the B6.7N meets California ARB optional Low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr. The B6.7N also meets 2021 EPA greenhouse gas emission (GHG) requirements.

The B6.7N natural gas engine is available with ratings from 200 to 240 hp and up to 560 lb-ft. of peak torque. The B6.7N is designed for truck, school bus, and shuttle bus.

Like Cummins Westport’s L9N and ISX12N engines, the B6.7N features on-board diagnostics, an enhanced, maintenance-free three-way catalyst, a closed crankcase ventilation system, and an engine control module recently redesigned for improved durability.

All of the institutional knowledge we developed with the 9-liter and 12-liter engines went into the B6.7N. We’re now able to deliver a full suite of ‘Near Zero’ emissions options for the on-highway market, and we feel these products give the industry an economically viable way to reduce emissions while maintaining performance and low cost of operation.

—Tom Hodek, Cummins Westport Sales and VPI Program Director

All CWI engines offer customers the choice of using compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), or renewable natural gas (RNG) as a fuel. RNG is pipeline-quality natural gas produced from the decomposition of organic waste, which can come from a variety of sources such as dairy farms, landfills, and urban waste treatment plants. Combining Cummins Westport’s ultra-low emission engines with RNG fuel provides additional and significant GHG reductions.

Posted on 10 January 2020 in Emissions, Engines, Natural Gas

