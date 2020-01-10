Xtrac showcasing P1316 e-axle, developed for FIA World Rallycross

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 January 2020

Transmission technology specialist Xtrac is showcasing its new P1316 e-axle developed for the first electric-powered cars to compete in the 2021 to 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship at Autosport International in the UK.

1316 EWRX Gearbox_04

P1316 E-World Rally Cross Transmission

Xtrac's P1316 e-axle, developed for cars competing in the FIA World Rallycross Championship from 2021 onwards, underscores the company’s distinctive range of integrated lightweight electric vehicle (ILEV) transmissions. Xtrac will supply the e-axle to Austrian company Kreisel, which the FIA has selected as the supplier for the phased introduction of a battery-powered propulsion system into this major race series with Kreisel responsible for the state-of-the-art motors, inverters and battery.

Each 4WD vehicle includes two single-motor e-axles: one for the front axle and one for the rear.

Xtrac’s latest addition to its ILEV range complements technical advancements in its highly efficient and lightweight Formula E transmission systems. The P1316 e-axle has an overall ratio of 7.90:1 and is suitable for use with motors with a power rating of 250kW and an input speed up to 15,000 rpm.

Lubrication is by an internal eccentric rotor pump with pressure feed to all critical areas, a semi-dry-sump oil pickup to minimize churning losses and optimize overall gearbox efficiency, with the option to fit an externally mounted oil cooler.

The differential is a multi-plate ramp type limited-slip differential with adjustable pre-load which, as an option, can be adjusted externally. Output flanges are explicitly designed for the application, meaning that the driveshaft length can be optimized for each vehicle type if required.

Weight of the P1316 e-axle is a class-leading 21kg (dependent on specification) due to the use of Xtrac’s own ultra-high specification XM023 material for the highly loaded and weight-optimized components.

Although its initial application is for battery-powered rallycross vehicles, Xtrac has designed the gearbox to be suitable for circuit racing as well as electric touring cars.

