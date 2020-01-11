Trump Administration launches Automated Vehicles 4.0 initiative; unifying efforts across 38 Federal departments

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 January 2020

The White House and the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) have launched a new automated vehicles initiative. “Ensuring American Leadership in Automated Vehicle Technologies: Automated Vehicles 4.0” (AV 4.0) was announced by US Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a keynote speech at CES in Las Vegas.

AV 4.0 unifies efforts in automated vehicles across 38 Federal departments, independent agencies, commissions, and Executive Offices of The President, providing high-level guidance to state and local governments, innovators, and all stakeholders on the US government’s approach towards AVs.

AV 4.0 establishes US Government principles that consist of three core interests, each of which comprises several sub-areas.

  1. Protect Users and Communities

    1. Prioritize Safety

    2. Emphasize Security and Cybersecurity

    3. Ensure Privacy and Data Security

    4. Enhance Mobility and Accessibility

  2. Promote Efficient Markets

    1. Remain Technology Neutral

    2. Protect American Innovation and Creativity

    3. Modernize Regulations

  3. Facilitate Coordinated Efforts

    1. Promote Consistent Standards and Policies

    2. Ensure a Consistent Federal Approach

    3. Improve Transportation System-Level Effects

It also outlines ongoing Administration efforts supporting AV technology growth and leadership, as well as opportunities for collaboration including federal investments in the AV sector and resources for innovators, researchers, and the public.

AV 4.0 brings all of the important work happening on automated vehicle technologies across the federal government under one unified approach. The federal principles released today help foster an environment for innovators to advance safe AV technologies, and put the US in a position of continued leadership in the future of transportation.

—US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios

The USDOT is actively preparing for emerging technologies by engaging with new technologies to address legitimate public concerns about safety, security, and privacy without hampering innovation.

With the release of “Automated Driving Systems 2.0: A Vision for Safety” (ADS 2.0) in September 2017, the USDOT provided voluntary guidance to industry, as well as technical assistance and best practices to states, offering a path forward for the safe testing and integration of Automated Driving Systems.

In October 2018, “Preparing for the Future of Transportation: Automated Vehicles 3.0” (AV 3.0) introduced guiding principles for AV innovation for all surface transportation modes, and described the USDOT’s strategy to address existing barriers to potential safety benefits and progress.

AV 4.0 builds on these efforts by presenting a unifying posture to inform collaborative efforts in automated vehicles for all stakeholders and outlines past and current Federal Government efforts to ensure the United States leads the world in AV technology development and integration.

