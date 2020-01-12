Werner Enterprises testing Peterbilt 579 EV Class 8 electric truck; Meritor and Transpower

Werner Enterprises, a premier transportation and logistics provider, is testing a 2019 Peterbilt 579 EV Class 8 electric truck for a year on a dedicated account in Southern California.

Werner’s first electric-powered truck is the result of a partnership with Peterbilt, Meritor and TransPower. It is the first fully collision-mitigated TransPower truck and can haul up to 80,000 pounds. The truck is 100% electric, releases zero emissions, and requires a 5 to 10-hour charge time. The truck will operate in the Los Angeles metro area.

In 2018, Meritor announced that the company will supply all-electric drivetrain systems for two Peterbilt vehicle platforms through its alliance with TransPower. These included 12 Peterbilt all-electric Class 8 Model 579 day cab tractors and three Model 520 refuse trucks.

Meritor supplies high-efficiency and lightweight axles, drivelines and brakes that maximize system efficiency, extend range and increase payload. Electric drivetrain power and control systems, as well as batteries and accessories, will be supplied by TransPower, a California-based manufacturer of integrated drive systems, full-electric truck solutions and energy-storage subsystems. Meritor has a strategic investment in TransPower and is the exclusive commercial distributor of these systems.

Funding for the tractor was provided by the California Climate Investments (CCI), the state’s climate change-fighting, cap-and-trade program. The award is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.