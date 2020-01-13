Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas and TomTom collaborate on proof-of-concept for next-gen smart navigation solution

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. and TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, are collaborating on a proof-of-concept for the development of a new real-time hazard service for navigation and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Through the collaboration, the companies will combine technological strengths to deliver real-time updates on the location of road hazards, detected by Hitachi Automotive Systems’ vehicle sensors, ECU (Engine Control Unit) and on-board DNN (Deep Neural Network), to navigation and ADAS applications running TomTom’s connected services.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas will use its in-car sensor and edge processor technology to detect potholes and road debris, process that information, and send it to its cloud. This information is transferred to TomTom’s cloud-based fusion engine, currently used for its traffic data service TomTom Traffic.

TomTom would then deliver the hazard information to all navigation and ADAS applications running TomTom’s connected services in the same manner it delivers its traffic data, helping drivers make better decisions that save time, reduce stress and create safer roads.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas looks to provide a connected AD/ADAS ECU platform that is capable of supporting Hitachi Automotive Systems’ onboard applications as well as third-party service applications. This platform aims to be the key enabler to deliver more scalable, secure and reliable Connected Services to both businesses and end users.