Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ricardo testing finds DPF regeneration spikes particulate emissions, resulting in exceedance of Euro limits
New Jersey advancing plug-ins: 330K units by end of 2025, 2M by 2035, 85% of new vehicles by 2040

Aeristech introduces new 20 kW motor for internal combustion and fuel cell compressor applications

14 January 2020

Aeristech, the UK-based developer of power-dense and efficient high-speed electric motors for applications including super- and turbo-chargers and fuel-cell compressors, has introduced a new 20 kW motor. The new compressor provides greater torque density than any same-rated rival technology, reduced size for enhanced modularity and a significant increase in continuous power rating.

The applications for Aeristech’s new 20kW motor include traditional internal combustion and fuel cell passenger and commercial vehicles with stacks of up to and more than 100kW, industrial, aerospace and marine.

Aeristech’s key invention so far is a new form of control architecture for permanent magnet variable-speed electric motors. The patented system allows motors to accelerate to 160,000 rpm in less than a second.

The technology also generates less heat than competitive products, allowing the delivery of products with higher efficiency, greater power density and continuous running at high power.

Aeristech has developed a range of products based on the core IP. The 20kW motor is the latest additional to Aeristech’s range of permanent magnet variable speed electric units.

The 20kW motor provides maximum mass flow of 150gs-1 and a peak pressure ratio of 3.2 at 130gs-1.

As an early adopter of Aeristech technology, MAHLE was invited to take part in the launch of the new compressor. MAHLE has used Aeristech’s existing technology within the powertrain of its advanced downsizing demonstrator vehicle. The Volkswagen Golf features a 48V architecture and a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder gasoline engine producing 193kW.

This is achieved through the use of an Aeristech eSupercharger, which provides increased airflow alongside a traditional, larger turbocharger. 315Nm torque is produced from only 1500rpm, matching the performance of the original 2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine while offering a 25% reduction in emissions.

We are delighted to assist Aeristech with the opening of its new facility and unveiling of its latest 20kW electric motor; as long-standing technology partners we have first-hand experience of the benefits its eSupercharger technology can bring and we look forward to working on exciting future projects together.

Aeristech’s eSupercharger is a key enabler for the extraordinary results achieved by our advanced downsizing demonstrator vehicle and we are sure that the new 20kW motor will help future projects to once again achieve or surpass expectations.

—Simon Reader, MAHLE director of engineering services

Posted on 14 January 2020 in Engines, Fuel Cells, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)