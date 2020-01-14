Ipsos Global study finds three barriers to consumer adoption of EVs: cost, range, charging sites

Ipsos, the global research and insights organization, says it has uncovered the thoughts of consumers regarding BEVs. These new findings are released in the second module of the Ipsos Global Mobility Navigator Syndicated Study, in which 20,000 consumers worldwide shared their opinions on alternative engines and what it would take to get them to consider one.

Ipsos says that this module helps to provide insight into why environmental concerns are not necessarily translating into BEV sales.

Todd Markusic, Vice President of Mobility at Ipsos, said the Ipsos Global Mobility Navigator Syndicated Study discovered there are three main barriers towards BEV ownership for consumers: overall cost, range and charging location stations.

The primary barrier is price, regardless of the type of vehicle in question, it is the most important factor when drivers are purchasing/leasing a new vehicle. This poses a huge hurdle for BEV manufacturers since the cost of batteries remains high and are then rolled into the asking price. Our study revealed consumers are only willing to pay up to an extra 10% more for a BEV over a similar gas/diesel version of the vehicle. However, we see once that price point exceeds 20%, consideration in the BEV option drops considerably. —Todd Markusic

For the BEV industry to clear these hurdles, Markusic said exposure is critical.

More key findings from Ipsos’ Global Mobility Navigator Syndicated Study:

‘Type of Engine’ is not a primary purchase attribute which opens the door to consideration of an electric motor.

Consideration of alternative engines has risen nearly every year since 2011—the more recent the purchase, the higher the likelihood an alternative engine was considered.

Among those seriously considering a BEV, 37% believe the external design should be different than the gas version of the vehicle.

The average new car buyer believes it will be a minimum of 4.6 years before there is a BEV available that meets their budget and vehicle needs.

Ipsos is now the third-largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.