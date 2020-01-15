Enevate announces new 4th-generation Si-dominant battery technology; optimized for high volume production

Enevate, a developer of advanced silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology capable of extreme fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs), announced its new fourth-generation technology optimized for high volume commercialization and manufacturing at gigafactory scale.

The new XFC-Energy technology achieves 5-minute charging to 75% capacity with 800 Wh/L cell energy density. Today’s conventional large-format Li-ion EV cells are at 500-600 Wh/L and typically take more than 1 hour to charge.

Highlights of the fourth-generation XFC-Energy technology include:

Cell technology scalable for large-format pouch, prismatic and cylindrical EV cells suitable for various battery module and pack architectures. Achieves 800 Wh/L and 340 Wh/kg in large-format EV cells.

Pure silicon-dominant anode technology tunable with 10-60µm thickness and 1000-2000mAh/g that can be paired with NCA, NCM811, NCMA, low-cobalt, or other advanced cathode technologies.

Continuous roll-to-roll anode manufacturing processes designed and capable of achieving more than 80 meters per minute electrode production, more than 10 GWh per electrode production line, with pure silicon anode rolls greater than 1 meter wide and longer than 5 kilometers in length sufficient for high volume gigafactory production, among other features.

Lower anode material cost (dollar per kWh) than conventional and synthetic graphite.

Transformative performance improvement, with five-minute charge to 75% of battery capacity, and, when paired with a high-nickel cathode, capable of over 1000 cycles using an EV drive cycle test and operation at -20˚C and below temperatures.

Mass EV adoption by consumers and fleet owners will depend to a large degree on advanced battery technology that will remove current barriers to entry such as long charging times and limited range. Enevate is a key enabler for electric vehicles that are affordable, easy and quick to charge, and clean. —Christian Noske, Chairman of Alliance Ventures (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), an Enevate investor

Enevate’s fourth-generation is the latest result of more than 74 million hours of battery cell testing by Enevate’s scientists, 1 million meters of electrodes produced in the company’s R&D pilot line, and 2 billion test datapoints.

I salute the Enevate team for reaching this next important step in fulfilling the company’s mission to develop and commercialize innovative battery technologies to accelerate the adoption of electrified mobility. —Dr. John Goodenough, a recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for groundbreaking work in the development of Li-ion batteries and who has served on Enevate’s Advisory Board since 2010

Enevate’s fourth-generation XFC-Energy technology provides a path to produce extreme fast-charge EV batteries at low cost and high-volume production. Enevate is currently working with multiple automotive OEMs and EV battery manufacturers to commercialize its technology for 2024-2025 model year EVs, utilizing existing manufacturing infrastructure with minimal investment required—a core goal of its development.

Enevate Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Benjamin Park noted that Enevate’s XFC-Energy technology has been designed for large-format pouch, prismatic and cylindrical EV cells, utilizing its pure silicon anode paired with nickel-rich NCA, NCM and NCMA advanced cathodes.

Dr. Park is discussing Enevate’s technology today at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference in Weisbaden, Germany, in a presentation titled “Charging Ahead: Commercializing Fast-Charge Si-Dominant Li-ion Cells for EVs.”

Enevate has raised more than $110 million from investors including Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital and Bangchak.