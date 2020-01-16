BMW i Ventures invests in optical AI software company Alitheon

BMW i Ventures has invested in Alitheon, an optical AI software creator and deep-tech startup developing generative engineering software aimed at automating the product development process.

All objects—even those that are indistinguishable to the human eye—have unique surface characteristics. Alitheon’s FeaturePrint technology uses off-the-shelf cameras and proprietary software to identify and convert those unique characteristics into a digital model of the object called a FeaturePrint.





An object is registered by creating a FeaturePrint and storing it in the cloud or local database. Registered objects can be subsequently identified by creating another FeaturePrint and comparing it to the database of registered objects. If there is a match, the object is identified as the original and all associated metadata can be accessed.

Alitheon will use the new funding to expand its FeaturePrint technology across the defense, aerospace, aviation services, automotive, semiconductor, luxury goods, additive manufacturing, pharmaceutical and government sectors.

Alitheon’s FeaturePrint technology transforms how objects, components and finished products are authenticated, tracked and traced across supply chains and distribution systems throughout the world.

Once registered by Alitheon’s optical artificial intelligence system, any individual item can be subsequently identified wherever it exists to verify authenticity, determine place and time of origin, detect signs of tampering, measure wear and identify grey market and counterfeit products including unauthorized “over runs” and previously rejected products.

Alitheon’s ability to identify an item using only the object itself—independent of markings, tags or other modifications—is groundbreaking. FeaturePrint technology has the potential to bring a new level of trust to supply chains that does not currently exist. —Marcus Behrendt, Partner, BMW i Ventures

Alitheon has 34 issued patents with many more pending, and its founders have three decades of experience developing expert and AI systems for identifying product tampering, counterfeiting and security threats.

Alitheon’s founders helped create the first machine vision-based explosives detection systems and have also developed fraud detection systems, satellite image analysis software and other mission-critical automated systems for governments, corporations and non-profits worldwide.