Amazon adds 40 Streetscooter and 10 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric vans to Munich fleet

16 January 2020

Amazon has ordered 40 StreetScooter WORK Box electric vans which will be deployed at its distribution center in Munich Daglfing. Complementing the vehicle order, StreetScooter has also installed 60 charging stations at the Amazon site.

Streetscooter WORK Box van

Amazon has also taken delivery of 10 Mercedes-Benz battery-electric eVito vans at the Munich-Daglfing site. More vehicle deliveries are planned for the future in order to further expand Amazon's electrically operated fleet.

Mercedes-Benz e-Vito van.

Amazon is committed to achieving the Paris agreement targets ten years ahead of schedule—in 2040 instead of 2050—so we are collaborating with a number of different partners developing new technologies and helping promote a carbon-neutral economy. We look forward to working with StreetScooter and using their expertise to add additional electric vehicles and charging stations to our network and achieve carbon-neutral delivery operations.

[Also] strong partnerships such as this one with Daimler will enable us to achieve this aim.

—Adam Elman, Senior Lead Sustainability, Amazon Europe

StreetScooter’s Made-in-Germany e-vans not only proved their ability to handle the heavy demands of last-mile delivery, but scored points for economy and ROI as well. According to Jörg Sommer, CEO of StreetScooter GmbH, StreetScooter performs better in total cost of ownership after just a few years as compared to conventional combustion-engine vehicles.

The eVito features an installed battery capacity of 41 kWh, offering a range of between 150 and 184 km. The battery-electric drive delivers 85 kW of output and can reach a torque figure of up to 295 N·m which is optimally tailored to urban operations. The top speed can be configured according to the intended use at the time of ordering.

16 January 2020

