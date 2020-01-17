Audi introduces Q5 TFSI e PHEV to US market; EPA-rated at 65 MPGe

Audi of America is introducing its first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of its bestselling SUV, the Audi Q5. The Audi Q5 TFSI e (earlier post) will be joined by the A8 TFSI e and the Audi A7 TFSI e in the coming months.





The Audi Q5 TFSI e is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine coupled with an electric motor that sits between the engine and 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, producing a total combined system output of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 N·m) of torque.

The plug-in hybrid SUV performs nearly a second faster than the conventional Audi Q5 to sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds. The SUV is standard equipped with quattro all-wheel drive with ultra technology.

Offered as standard equipment on Audi TFSI e models, drivers have the option to adjust engine and battery usage with three capable modes specific to the plug-in system.

Hybrid mode is activated automatically using route guidance in the MMI navigation system to optimize battery power over the route to help reduce fuel consumption based on a variety of data points including speed limits, types of roads, and the latest data from onboard sensors.

The SUV automatically starts in EV mode , in which the car is driven exclusively using the battery as long as the driver does not press the accelerator past a variable, perceptible pressure point.

In Battery Hold mode, the battery capacity is held at the current level—this is useful if the driver anticipates a need for it later on their route.

In electric-only mode, using a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Audi Q5 TFSI e has a range of 20 miles. This mode can be selected for driving scenarios when an engine might not be needed, while other modes that balance efficiency between the powertrains when selected. As a result of the TFSI and EV powertrain state, the SUV is EPA-rated at 65 MPGe.

The powertrain of the plug-in hybrid SUV is specially tuned to provide the driver the most versatile driving experience. The electric motor assists the combustion engine through the boost function to achieve a higher horsepower and torque output than the gasoline engine can achieve on its own.

When the driver takes his or her foot off the accelerator, the TFS engine can deactivate and coast using the battery. The combustion engine responds quickly to acceleration if needed, and is started back up nearly undetectably.

The lithium-ion battery pack, located under the luggage compartment floor, is made up of 104 prismatic cells and stores 14.1 kWh of energy with a voltage of 381 volts. The climate control system uses a highly efficient heat pump that pools the waste heat from the high-voltage components. With 1 kW of electrical energy, it can generate up to 3 kW of thermal heating output for a more efficient climate system setup than found in the standard Audi Q5.

When the adaptive cruise control (ACC) is active, the predictive efficiency assist is designed to enhance efficiency and comfort by supporting the driver’s accelerating and braking. The predictive efficiency assist adjusts the electric and conventional drive types to help ensure customers benefit from the vehicle’s electric range and low gasoline consumption.

If the driver is driving without ACC, a haptic signal from the active accelerator pedal and a visual signal in the cockpit and head-up display indicate the proper time to let off the accelerator to use as much kinetic energy as possible. At the same time, symbols in the cockpit indicate the reason for the reduction in speed. There are indicators for: speed limits, town signs, curves and downhill slopes, traffic circles, intersections and highway exits.

The 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e quattro S tronic has a starting MSRP of $52,900. Audi anticipates that customers purchasing the 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e will be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $6,712. Additional state incentives may also be available. As a plug-in hybrid, the SUV will be eligible for Clean Air Vehicle Decals granting single occupancy use of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV or carpool) lanes in the state of California.